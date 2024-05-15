Rewa FC Come From Behind To See Off Solomon Warriors In Group A

Fiji's Rewa FC backed up their impressive 2-2 draw with Auckland City on Match Day 1 with a comeback victory over Solomon Warriors in Stade Paea in Tahiti.

Having scored a crucial point in their opening match against the defending champions, Rewa started slowly and found themselves a goal down after 15 minutes. Gagame Feni taking advantage of an excellent midfield interception from Jaygray Sipakana, before racing through on goal and slotting confidently past Isikeli Sevanaia.

Feni almost doubled the lead soon after but his effort from distance flew just over the crossbar and Rewa survived. Another effort from distance from the powerful forward found a similar fate as the Warriors chased a second.

Two goals in the space of seven minutes at the end of the half then turned the match on its' head.

The influential Setareki Hughes surged forward from midfield, finding time and space just inside the Warriors' penalty area, before checking back onto his left and firing low past Sevanaia into the near corner.

Minutes later and the Fijians took the lead. A through ball found Samu Kautoga after his perfectly timed run and the forward's low effort evaded the goalkeeper's grasp and rolled into the far corner to make it 2-1.

A little over twenty minutes from full-time and Rewa FC made the three points safe. Josaia Sela timing his run excellently before rounding the goalkeeper and side-footing home to make it 3-1.

Solomon Warriors made the final fifteen minutes a little nerve-wracking for Rewa however, when Feni grabbed his second of the afternoon - nodding in at the back post to bring the score back to within one.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Feni was presented with a half chance with minutes left on the clock, chesting down well in the area before firing his subsequent effort over the bar.

With four points from their opening two matches, Rewa FC now face a crucial final group stage match against Papua New Guinea's Hekari United later this week. As for Solomon Warriors, defeat confirms an early exit, with a final test against defending champions Auckland City FC to come.

Solomon Warriors: 2 (Gagame FENI '15, 72')

Rewa FC: 3 (Setareki HUGHES 40, Samu KAUTOGA 45+2', Josaia SELA 70')

HT: 1-2

© Scoop Media

