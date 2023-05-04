Dame Malvina Major Foundation Awards Now Available For Young Performing Artists Across New Zealand

Talented young performing artists across the country are being offered a financial boost thanks to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Foundation’s Arts Excellence Awards support young New Zealanders of outstanding ability in the classical performing arts who are preparing for a professional career. Administered by local volunteer committees, the awards have historically only been available to young artists where those committees are based – Auckland/Waikato, Taranaki, Wellington and Christchurch.

Dame Malvina says the Foundation was keen to ensure no one missed out on the opportunity for an award due to geography. As a result the committees will distribute funding for four regions – Upper North Island (north of Taupo), Lower North Island (Taupo south, including Hawke’s Bay), Taranaki and the South Island.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend the awards to benefit young performing artists across New Zealand. There is so much talent and potential out there,” says Dame Malvina.

The Foundation is now inviting applications from young classical performers (singers and instrumentalists) for its Arts Excellence Awards in the upper North Island, lower North Island and South Island, with up to $10,000 available for distribution among successful applicants in each region. Applications close on 15 June 2023.

Thanks to the Toi Foundation, the Taranaki Committee offers funding opportunities to Taranaki youth involved in the performing arts twice a year, with applications closing on 31 March and 30 September.

For more information and to apply, visit www.dmmfoundation.org.nz/grants-scholarships/arts-excellence-awards/

© Scoop Media

