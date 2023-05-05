Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All We Got, The New High-energy Tune From Rei

Friday, 5 May 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Kog Studio

This tune is a DnB/kapa haka pop mash-up and will send you straight back to the vibe of your favourite festival! Following up on our summer's DnB te reo hit Te Whakapono ft. Huia, Rei is releasing this anthem-like banger, All We Got.

Co-produced by talented NZ artist Mikeyy, Rei dances between his dual languages in this new drop. All We Got is released fresh from Rei’s new album ARIKI, released in December 2022, a full te reo album that breaks the mould of Māori music. ARIKI has had singles firmly placed in the top 10 te reo Māori airplay for most weeks of last year and in the NZ Hot Albums charts.

The last 12 months have also seen Rei win 2 new Māori Music awards for his album ‘Enjoy the Ride’, and smashing festivals around NZ, including his main stage set at Splore 2023, performing to a sold-out crowd. Reis live sets bridge English and te reo Māori and Urban, Pop and Dance and he’s been heard on most airwaves through Aotearoa. The upcoming Matariki tour will be showcasing fresh dance remixes featuring collaborations with local and international producers.

Wait till you hear the Kiljoy DnB remix of Whakapapa!

Heading to Canada in June for another music adventure in 2023, Rei ticked off his goal in 2022 of playing in the U.S. already, at a Coachella pre-party in Palm Springs, as well as the famous Dive Motel in Nashville. He also travelled to Portugal to represent NZ at the World Music Summit WOMEX.

Other recent accolades include being a finalist for the 2021 Mana Reo award at the AMA’s, as well as achieving a top 5 spot for the APRA Silver Scrolls with his Maisey Rika collab ‘Hiwa i te Rangi’.

This waiata is lovingly Recorded, Mixed and Mastered at Kog Studio.

