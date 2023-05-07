Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

High Drama But Gilchrist Is The 2023 Champion

Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Brock Gilchrist celebrates his Championship win - Picture Tayler Burke.

Brock Gilchrist is the 2023 Toyota 86 Champion after high drama in the final race of the season at Hampton Downs.

In a gripping conclusion to the championship Gilchrist was spun at turn three and hit hard on the left hand side by William Exton in the first lap drama while sitting in third place.

A DNF would hand the title to his main rival Clay Osborne if Osborne won – which he ultimately did - and there was audible relief in the Gilchrist camp when Brock selected a gear and got going again.

“When I took the hit I thought it was all over but it was still running, I grabbed a gear and got it out of the weeds and got it going again.

“I went straight on under braking later in the lap because the ABS was damaged in the contact and I lost that, so the rest of the race was about keeping it all together and driving her home. Very special crossing the line I can tell you.

“I was so stressed that entire race but I managed to keep my cool and make it to the end. I’ve got a lot of people to thank, to be standing in this position it’s just amazing. Clay hasn’t let me rest once so big props to him, it’s been a great year and he’s been very fast.”

Osborne did end up winning the race – and the round - owning the 14 lap finale with a dominant display. He fended off an early challenge from Dion Pitt and a late challenge from a sensational Hunter Robb in his best drive of the season – but in the end it wasn’t enough with Gilchrist coming home in 17th and taking the title by 11 points.

Saturday race winner Justin Allen was right back on the pace and made his way through the field with some great moves that included a final one on Pitt for third place. Pitt brought it home in fourth with Clay Richards – in only his second round of the championship – taking an eye-catching fifth place.

Tom Bewley came off best in a spirited fight with new Rookie champion Rylan Gray to take sixth, while Christina Orr-West completed an impressive Sunday bouncing back strongly from a blown engine on Saturday. In two races she gained a total of 22 places, the highest number of place gains over a weekend during the entire season. With Gray later receiving a time penalty, Orr-West was classified seventh.

The ever-improving Thomas Mallard came home eighth with Tayler Bryant and Fynn Osborne rounding out the top ten.

Gilchrist ultimately took the flag in 17th in his wounded racer, but the points didn’t matter. He took the flag and the championship after a wonderful season of speed and consistency. He takes a clean sweep of the Championship’s top prizes which include a weekend at the Nürburgring in a GR Supra GT4 EVO with rookie champion Rylan Gray.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 6 Hampton Downs – Race 3

1 Clay Osborne 
2 Hunter Robb 
3 Justin Allan 
4 Dion Pitt 
5 Clay Richards (R)
6 Tom Bewley (R) 
7 Christina Orr-West (M) 
8 Thomas Mallard (R)
9 Tayler Bryant
10 Fynn Osborne
11 William Morton 
12 Harry Townshend (R) 
13 Saxon Sheehan (R)
14 Brooklyn Horan (R)
15 Ayrton Hodson (R) *
16 Rylan Gray (R) **

17 Brock Gilchrist

18 Tim Leach (R)

DNF John Penny (M)

DNF Hugo Allan

DNF William Exton (R)

*includes 10 second time penalty

**includes 30 second time penalty

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 