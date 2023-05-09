Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Exhibition Attracts Over 30,000 Visitors

The stories of Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga past, present and future have been shared widely with locals and visitors to Dunedin alike over the past five and a-half months.

Our exhibition "Ka Mua, Ka Muri: Walking Backwards into the Future", which closes on Sunday 14 May, has attracted more than 30,000 visitors since it opened at Tūhura, Otago Museum in December.

A celebration of people, place, past and future, "Ka Mua Ka Muri: Walking Backwards into the Future" highlights Otago Polytechnic’s contribution to its community through interactive, creative and engaging displays.

The free exhibition has also shared stories of connections to mana whenua, outstanding alumni, student success and innovative learning.

From beekeeping to beauty, photography to food, and art to architecture, Otago Polytechnic has taught generations of New Zealanders, providing a launching pad for careers, skills, and hobbies since starting in 1870 as the Dunedin Art School.

"Ka Mua Ka Muri: Walking Backwards into the Future" explores these through hands-on interactive experiences, including a pop-up arcade featuring video games developed by students this year, a sculpture station and a selfie station.

Otago Polytechnic is a division of Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

"Ka Mua Ka Muri: Walking Backwards into the Future" closes on Sunday 14 May 2023.

