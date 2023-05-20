Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trident Homes Tactix Defeated Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse 54-45 In Wellington

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 9:49 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

With their season on the line, the Trident Homes Tactix defeated Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse 54-45 at TSB Arena in Wellington on Saturday to keep their Finals Series alive.

Not even a fourth quarter suspension to wing defence Paris Lokotui for two minutes or the limited services of defender Jane Watson could derail the Mainlanders who executed their game plan with a mix of poise and determination.

The permutations for the remaining round are plenty but for the Tactix, they knew they needed nothing less than a win to keep their season alive.

They carried momentum into the match from last week’s victory into the must-win match in Wellington, having done their homework on the Pulse and limiting the presence of key players.

The Pulse remain top of the table with the Mystics sitting three points behind them in second spot with two matches still to play this round.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Tactix against an in-form Pulse unit, made even tougher without the services of Watson for the start of the match, the Silver Fern still on managed workload due to injury and only injected into the match for the fourth quarter.

And a turnover from their first centre pass threatened to set the tone for the match as the Pulse edged out to a 2-0 lead.

But with the Tactix playing for their season and led by an MVP performance from captain Kimiora Poi, they rallied just as quickly to level the scores and settle into their work.

Outplayed by the Pulse’s defensive end, when they met in Round 9, the Tactix made sure of their passes and despite a few early jitters Te Paea Selby-Rickit found her radar for another strong performance in and around the circle.

The battle between Aliyah Dunn and Pulse goalkeeper Kelly Jury also promised plenty as they jostled hard for position in the circle.

In an intense and high quality first 15 minutes, it was not lost on either side the importance of the result, and nothing separated them going into the first break locked at 13-13.

The resumption of play brought much of the same with every ball contested and the two teams going goal-for-goal.

A deflection from Tactix wing defence Paris Lokotui was converted at the other end, allowing the visitors to nudge ahead by two.

Defender Kate Lloyd, who was given the start at goalkeeper, grew into the match and went hunting for ball while also being strong in the air for a couple of key deflections.

Her long reach was also enough to cause a few wobbles from Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley as the Tactix went on a four-goal run to go into the halftime break with a 27-22 lead.

Lamenting some basic first half errors, there was no panic from the Pulse as they returned to the court having been in this position before during the season.

A turnover to Fa’amu Ioane sparked the hosts as they were quick to slash the gap to two within two minutes of play.

It took an intercept from Selby-Rickit and a settler from the goal attack to push the buffer back out as the Tactix lifted yet again.

Lloyd remained on court for the start of the second half and in combination with Karin Burger limited the contribution of Tiana Metuarau who netted just her second goal of the game early in the third spell.

Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie made her first personnel change with Parris Mason injected to wing defence at the midway stage of the quarter.

An intercept from Jury gave the Pulse the chance again to unsettle their opponents as they pulled within three with just under two minutes left in the spell.

A frenetic final minute of play was a sign of what was to come in the deciding quarter, the teams going into the last turn with the Tactix leading 40-36.

Official Result and Stats:

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse:

45

Trident Homes Tactix:

54

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Amelia Walmsley 40/47 (85%)

Tiana Metuarau 5/5 (100%)

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Aliyah Dunn 37/40 (93%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 17/23 (74%)

MVP:

Kimiora Poi (Tactix)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 