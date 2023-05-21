Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Stars Secure Stunning Extra Extra-time Win Over Mystics

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Robinhood Stars

MG Mystics defeated Robinhood Stars 63-58 in Auckland

A last minute rally has helped the Robinhood Stars to a potentially season-saving 63-58 bonus point ANZ Premiership loss to the MG Mystics in Auckland.

The crucial bonus point means the Trident Homes Tactix will need to beat the Mystics by at least 19 goals tomorrow to overtake the Stars into third spot on the competition ladder and reach Sunday's elimination final against the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

The atmosphere around the court was fever pitch - it felt like the finals series had come early. Both teams entered the game with a steely determination to compete.

Nerves may have got the better of the Stars early as some cheap turnovers at the attacking end allowed the Mystics a chance to build a lead and they did just that - up by as many as six goals midway through the first quarter.

The Stars took a breath and began to play some slick netball, as the teams traded goals. The defensive pairing of Elle Temu and Kelera Nawai-Caucau contested every ball and made sure the Mystics shooters knew goals weren't going to come cheap.

The Stars enjoyed a controlled end to the quarter, finishing down 18-13.

The Stars pushed hard in the second period, looking to upset the flow of the Mystics and constant pressure was eventually rewarded with some valuable turnover ball, as they made seven gains in the quarter.

Frustratingly, the Stars couldn't convert the turnovers into two goal runs often enough which enabled the Mystics to keep a decent buffer.

Momentum had swung in the Stars favour however and they went into the half-time break behind 33-28, but buoyed by knowing if they stayed persistent then opportunities would present themselves.

The Stars worked tirelessly in the second half as they threw everything at the Mystics in a bid to break into the deficit.

The Stars won ball and managed to turn it into goals as they cut the Mystics' lead to four goals, but the pressure began to show as they tried to score quick goals and the Mystics latched on, making the Stars pay, with shooter Grace Nweke imposing herself under the hoop and the Mystics taking a seven goal advantage into the final quarter.

Spurred on by the raucous home crowd, the Stars were now giving everything to sneak the bonus point, but knew they had to stay composed so the game didn't go away from them.

The Stars held their heads with the ball and Maia Wilson and Amorangi Malesala kept the goals ticking over, as the defence searched for an all-important turnover.

Collective gasps were heard around the arena as the Mystics forced a turnover of their own with just over three minutes remaining and the ensuing goals suddenly have them Mystics a 10 goal lead.

Despite being knocked down to the canvas, the Stars refused to give up and dug deeper than they've had to all season, amazingly forcing two turnovers in quick succession and cutting the deficit to five goals with the last shot of the game, causing a number of relieved embraces across the court, as the Mystics finished victorious 63-58.
 

Robinhood Stars: 58
MG Mystics: 63

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Robinhood Stars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 