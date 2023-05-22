Magic Midcourter Claire Kersten Calls Time On Netball Career



After 10 years on court, Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic midcourter Claire Kersten has called time on her ANZ Premiership career.

Kersten, who has played two seasons with the Magic, confirmed after Sunday's match against the Steel that she was ready to step away from the ANZ Premiership whilst still being available for Silver Ferns duties.

The 33-year-old started her career in 2013 in the former trans-Tasman league and has since played 119 matches including two seasons with the Magic, and also winning two Premiership titles with the Central Pulse.

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said she would be sad to see Kersten leave the Magic whānau.

“Claire has been a valued member of our Magic whānau with what she has brought on and off the court,” she said.

“She has brought so much experience into this group along with a strong work ethic and a calmness on court which has been invaluable for some of our younger squad members.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching her take that leadership role in the midcourt for the Magic over the last two years and I know our wider squad has benefitted from what she has shared during her time in the Waikato.”

Kersten said she was immensely proud of her netball career but felt now was the time to step down from the ANZ Premiership.

“I have really loved my time at the Magic and will always be grateful for how the Magic family was so welcoming when I made the move,” she said.

"I have been very fortunate to have played alongside some amazing people at Magic and Pulse, and that is probably what I will miss the most, but I think you know when the time is right to step away.

“The Magic will always have my support, albeit from the sidelines now, and I can only thank the fans from this region for the support they have given me over the last two years.”

