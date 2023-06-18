Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenpeace Collaborates On Star-Studded Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s 'Don’t Stop'

Sunday, 18 June 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace unveils a star-studded cover of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic single Don’t Stop aiming to inspire a new generation of climate activists.

Created by Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith (Stormzy, Adele, Dave, Drake) and lauded rapper Avelino, with a stunning short film exec-produced by Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave), directed by McQueen’s protege Samona Olanipekun of Lammas Park productions and featuring Will Poulter (Midsommar, Guardians of the Galaxy 3), the song is a reimagining of a classic for a new generation.

Watch the film here.

This is no ordinary cover: Don’t Stop is a contemporary fable about being young in the world today. The song is a call to action for people worried about their future and the state of the planet, and a rallying cry for those who dream of a better tomorrow.

The film will air on the big screens at Glastonbury Festival’s main stages throughout the weekend.

The song:

Multi-award-winning producer Fraser T Smith has created a gripping reinvention of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop, with searing lyrics from Avelino, fresh from 5-star reviews of his new album God Save The Streets, alongside instrumentation from jazz talent development organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors and vocals from the House Gospel Choir.

The film:

This spine-tingling short film takes a stark look at the state of the world and all of our roles in it. Directed by Samona Olanipekun of Steve McQueen’s Lammas Park stable, exec-produced by Oscar-winning McQueen, and featuring Will Poulter (Midsommar, Guardians of the Galaxy 3) and Avelino, the scene is set in a vibrant but unsettling party which is spinning out of control. We’re confronted with the reality of our situation: greedy corporations are partying like there’s no tomorrow, and if they keep acting like that, there won’t be one. But this is the darkness before the dawn. As the madness accelerates, people are shaken awake as they confront the immediacy of the problem and the urgent need for change. It is a gripping goosebump-inducing message of hope: that the fate of our planet is in our hands, that we can imagine a better tomorrow, but the fight starts today.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen said:

"This short film is an arresting look at the state of a world hurtling out of control. I'm so proud to have been involved in this project with Greenpeace and Samona, who's once again shown what a talented writer and director he is. It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers, do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there's no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit. But we have collective power to realise a different future. It's imperative that people don't forget, tomorrow is promised to no-one."

Speaking about the Don’t Stop project, actor and Greenpeace supporter, Will Poulter (Midsommar, Guardians of the Galaxy 3), said:

"It feels like a much-needed element of the conversation that is being had around climate change and something that I think will also, importantly, spark action… A better tomorrow, to me, looks like a world where we’ve actively pulled together and there’s a greater sense of unionship between everybody who cares about climate change and wants to create a better future for emerging generations."

Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith said:

"I'm immensely proud to be working with Greenpeace to help bring the iconic Don't Stop back into the public awareness with such a vital message. Working with Tomorrow's Warriors and Avelino felt like the perfect collaboration for Future Utopia, in providing exactly the right energy for the track. I'm excited for everyone to hear this."

Janine Irons MBE, Co-Founder & CEO, Tomorrow’s Warriors said:

"We at Tomorrow’s Warriors are delighted to collaborate with Greenpeace, Steve McQueen and Fraser T Smith on the Don’t Stop project and support this important cause. As a charitable organisation that champions the next generation of talent to increase representation in UK jazz, it is fitting for Tomorrow’s Warriors’ illustrious Music Leader, Ben Burrell to bring together our current and alumni Warriors to perform on the single and video and inspire a whole new generation of climate activists."

Christine Rose, climate and agriculture campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says: "When you look at the state of the world now, with greedy corporations partying like there’s no tomorrow and politicians failing to act as our world is on fire, it can feel desperate. But people’s awareness and resolve to save our planet, to save lives and livelihoods, has never been stronger. People all over the world are incredibly worried about their future, but they hold enormous power. This film is a message of hope: that demanding a better tomorrow is not only possible but critical.

"Together, we can stand up and demand better from our politicians, and we can stand against the big polluters like Fonterra and the oil industry. The power of the people is stronger than the people in power."

This comes a day after Greenpeace and a coalition of over 30 environmental groups launched a pre-election bid for real climate action from all New Zealand political parties called Climate Shift: A ten-point plan for climate action.

Already over 2,000 people have signed on to back the campaign at www.climateshift.org.nz.

Watch Don’t Stop here:

https://youtu.be/TPDTHl0S0G4

 



 





