Price Set To Defend Title As NZ Darts Masters Field Confirmed

Gerwyn Price will defend his New Zealand Darts Masters title in August, with the field confirmed for the World Series of Darts event in Hamilton as Nathan Aspinall and Danny Noppert prepare for their debut Down Under.

The PDC’s annual trip Down Under will begin with the NZ Darts Masters at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena on August 4-5, as eight PDC stars take on eight Oceanic representativesacross two days.

2022 NZ Darts Masters champion Price returns to defend his title in Hamilton, with World Champion Michael Smith and world number two Peter Wright among the headline acts.

Premier League ace Aspinall and 2022 UK Open champion Noppert are set to take part in the NZ Darts Masters for the first time following their inclusion.

Reigning NSW Darts Masters champion Jonny Clayton, two-time World Series event winner Dimitri Van den Bergh and 2018 Brisbane Masters champion Rob Cross complete the line-up of PDC representatives.

Australia’s top two Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock will headline the eight Oceanic representatives alongside five New Zealanders.

Former World Championship competitors Ben Robb and Haupai Puha - the top two on the DPNZ Order of Merit - are the first two New Zealand stars confirmed to be taking part in the NZ Darts Masters, with a further four Oceanic qualifiers to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

2023 US Darts Masters champion Michael van Gerwen and world number six Luke Humphries will miss the event for family reasons.

Tickets for the NZ Darts Masters (https://bit.ly/Hamilton23)are now on general sale from Ticketek.

2023 World Series of Darts

NZ Darts Masters

August 4-5, GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert

Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Oceanic Representatives

Damon Heta

Simon Whitlock

Ben Robb - DPNZ Number One

Haupai Puha - DPNZ Number Two

DPNZ Q1 - July 1, Christchurch

DPNZ Q2 - July 2, Christchurch

Top-Ranked player on DPNZ Order of Merit on July 2 following DPNZ Qualifiers

DPA Qualifier - Top-Ranked player following Event 21 (July 9)

© Scoop Media

