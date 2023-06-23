SAE Auckland Empowers Young Musical Talent As Sponsor Of Stand Up, Stand Out (SUSO) Electronic

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE), a leading provider of creative media education, are honoured to announce its sponsorship of Stand Up, Stand Out (SUSO) Electronic, an exciting platform that provides aspiring young electronic musicians with an inclusive and supportive environment to showcase their talents.

SUSO Electronic is an extension of SUSO, a platform that gives aspiring young musicians and dancers an inclusive and supportive environment to perform and be discovered, as well as valuable development opportunities and experiences to build a career pathway. SUSO ELECTRONIC allows secondary school students to express themselves through the creation of electronic music and we have teamed up with music technology company Serato, The Rockshop and Auckland UNESCO City of Music, to make sure students and teachers have access to the tools for creative experimentation and development.

The prize-giving ceremony, hosted at SAE Auckland's state-of-the-art campus, was a resounding success, with over 50 in attendance. The event acknowledged and celebrated all the participants’ dedication and passion for electronic music with numerous awards and prizes being given throughout the night.

“The partnership between SUSO Electronic (Auckland Council ACH) and SAE enhanced the programme offer for the young participants by inspiring young creatives, but more importantly by sparking conversations of collaboration amongst a community of creatives. This opportunity was amplified by the space, technology and relevance of SAE” said SUSO Electronic organiser Gene Rivers.

SAE Auckland extends its appreciation to the SUSO team for organising an exceptional event and their commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive creative community. Together, SAE Auckland and SUSO Electronic are paving the way for emerging artists to unlock their full potential and forge successful careers within the creative industry.

