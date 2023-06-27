Surf Life Saving New Zealand Names Team For New Trans-Tasman Event
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has named the following Junior Black Fins team and New Zealand Pathway team for the inaugural Battle of the Tasman, which will be held on the Gold Coast, Australia from 24-27 August.
The 12-strong teams of athletes and management groups are as follows:
Junior Black Fins:
Bella Wansborough – East End SLSC
Charlize Menefy – Ōrewa SLSC
Daniel Callebaut – East End SLSC
Isla Petherbridge – Whangamatā SLSC
Jasper Cornish – Red Beach SLSC
Kailen Brackebush – Ōrewa SLSC
Michaela Pocock – Mairangi Bay SLSC
Oska Smith – Waikanae SLSC
Talitha McEwan – Mount Maunganui LS
Tara Shotter – East End SLSC
Tyron Evans – Midway SLSC
Yahni Brown – Midway SLSC
Management Group:
Zac Franich – Campaign Lead
Bjorn Battaerd – Assistant Coach
Marcus Forbes – Logistics and Operations Lead
William Wilkins – Logistics and Operations Support
New Zealand Pathway Team:
Freya Stolte – East End SLSC
George Wenman – Ōrewa SLSC
Hugo Wrathall – Waimairi SLSC
Jack Keepa – Waikanae SLSC
Jordan Grylls – Ōpunake SLSC
Lachie Falloon – Waikanae SLSC
Pippa Nicol – Mount Maunganui LS
Rae Kwan – Ōrewa SLSC
Sam Roy – Mount Maunganui LS
Sophie Irving – Ōtaki SLSC
Summer Rolston – Waikanae SLSC
Zak Johnson – East End SLSC
Management Group:
Arna Majstrovic – Team Lead
Cory Hutchings – Ocean Coach
Tom Lowe – Pool Coach
Luke Smith – Logistics and Operations Lead
Battle of the Tasman is an exciting new competition between SLSNZ and Surf Life Saving Australia.
Designed to provide a high level international competition, Battle of the Tasman will see New Zealand’s Junior (U19) Black Fins team and a New Zealand Pathway team compete against Australia’s best junior team and pathway team.
The New Zealand Pathway team is made up of young athletes and seasoned competitors, on the cusp of earning their spot in the esteemed open Black Fins squad.
Emulating the format of the Lifesaving World Championships, the Battle of the Tasman will adopt a unique points-based system. Over the course of four days, there’ll be a total of 37 events. Only two athletes from each team will be able to compete in any single event, with the team collecting the most points taking the win.
Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Manager, said, “This event is a great opportunity for our athletes, coaches and management teams to gain experience in a distinctive competition format. It plays a vital role in their development and readiness to potentially represent New Zealand at the Lifesaving World Championships next year. We will take valuable learnings from this event, which will contribute to our preparations for the upcoming year.”
The event will take place at the same venues where the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships will be held.