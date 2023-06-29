Golden Glow Raising Awareness Of Scleroderma

World Scleroderma Day 29th June 2023

Scleroderma New Zealand is very grateful for the Wellington City Council’s support in raising awareness for World Scleroderma Day. The Council has specially lit the Carter Fountain yellow as part of a nation wide initiative to raise awareness of Scleroderma. The colour yellow is used to represent the sunflower. The sunflower is a symbol for scleroderma because it turns to the sun and people with Scleroderma need warmth which is provided by the sun.

This year we have Invercargill and Wellington in the bright light. Next year we hope more towns and cities will come on board.

In the photo we have Cushla Marsters left and Tina Mclean right, bravely standing on a cold night flying our flag, with the support of family and friends.

Scleroderma effects approx 1,000 people in New Zealand. It is an autoimmune, connective tissue disease that can affect many organs of the body. It is associated with excessive inflammation, fibrosis and vascular disease and causes hardening and restriction of the skin and internal organs such as the lungs and kidneys, sometimes progressing rapidly.

It affects people of all ages with most of these patients being cared for by Rheumatologists, Immunologists, Respiratory Specialist, Gastroenterologists, Cardiologists, Dermatologists, Podiatry, Hand therapy, Dietician and Dental services.

In the last ten years there has been a big improvement in the quality and length of life from new medications and better monitoring protocols for the lungs, heart and kidneys.

World Scleroderma Day marks the death of leading Swiss expressionist artist Paul Klee who died on this day in 1940 of scleroderma. He was diagnosed in 1935. Paul’s production slowed noticeably as scleroderma took hold. His artwork began to transform from light and joyful to murky and echoing. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Klee

Scleroderma New Zealand is joining with other scleroderma groups around the world to raise awareness and improve health care for this serious condition.

Scleroderma Wellington.

www.scleroderma.org.nz

