NZ Fashion Week Offers Tailormade Work Experience For MSD Clients

Work and Income are looking for 80 clients who want to be a part of the glitz and glamour of New Zealand Fashion Week, and gain some valuable work experience.

Fashion week showcases local designers and models strutting Aotearoa’s latest styles down the runway.

Volunteers can expect to work in a range of different roles like ushers, dressers, minders as well as assisting with catering. They will also get to experience the energy and excitement that comes along with Fashion Week.

"All we are looking for is a can-do attitude and an eagerness to learn. Training will be provided and there will be loads of support from our staff too, so if you are interested please apply, " said MSD Director Industry Partnerships, Amanda Nicolle.

Volunteers who are successful will get help from MSD to cover the cost of travel, work clothes, and food. This opportunity is open to anyone who is receiving a benefit, or for those who need an extra hand with getting some experience onto their CV.

"Often people can find it difficult to get a foot in the door without any work experience, so this is an excellent option for those who want it," said Nicolle.

NZ Fashion Week (NZFW) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) are excited to offer this opportunity for a second time, with the event experiencing some disruptions over the past couple of years.

"The NZFW work programme provides an incredible opportunity to gain practical, real-world experience by being part of a large-scale international event. Whether you aspire to pursue a career in events production, hospitality, or security, this is a chance to learn valuable skills alongside industry experts, " said Yasmin Farry, General Manager NZFW.

NZFW 2023 takes place 29th August - 2nd September at the Viaduct Events Centre, Auckland.

Training for volunteers will take place on the 28 th of August.

Apply here at https://www.nzfashionweek.com/volunteers

