Some Of The World’s Best Urban Artist's To Show Original Work For The First Time In Auckland, New Zealand

What: Monochrome - International Urban Art Group Show

Where: Limn Gallery, 119 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland.

When: 15 July - 30 July 2023

Limn Gallery’s first international group show titled ‘Monochrome’ will see twelve artists from around the world exhibit original works that are presented in black and white. This will be the first time many of these international artists would have shown original works in New Zealand, making it a great opportunity to get up close and personal with the details contained within an original artwork by some of the worlds best urban artists.

‘Monochrome’ kicks off with an opening night on Friday the 14th of July from 7pm at 119 Ponsonby Road in Auckland, with the show running for two weeks and wrapping up on Sunday the 30th. Attendees will be captivated by a mesmerising display of original works where the power of black and white takes centre stage. This extraordinary showcase unveils an eclectic collection of nineteen artworks, all available for purchase, in a mix of styles, sizes, and mediums.

The artist lineup includes ‘MadC’ and ‘Markus Genesius/Wow123’ from Germany, ‘DOES’ from the Netherlands, ‘Pure Evil’ and ‘Zedsy’ from the UK, ‘Wolfdog’ from the USA, ‘Raul’ from Italy, ‘Nerone’ from France, ‘HelioBray’ from Portugal, as well as three talented kiwi artists; Askew One, Andrew J. Steel, and Jimi Grins. Collectively their social media following exceeds 2 million followers.

© Scoop Media

