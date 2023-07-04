Matariki A Time To Celebrate, Discover Traditions

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua are encouraging the community to delve deeper into the traditions of Matariki as our newest public holiday draws closer.

Pouwhakahaere Shane Graham said it was delightful to see so many options for celebrating the holiday in our rohe. It gave people a welcome break and a chance to explore the many traditions of Matariki, he said.

“We encourage our community to look for the deeper meaning and traditions in Matariki. It's more than a day off work or a long weekend sale. It’s a chance to build our connections with whenua, with whakapapa, and with whānau.

"There are lots of ways to do this. Some people might start their te reo journey. Others will research whakapapa or family history. You could learn waiata or karakia connected with Te Tauihu, or attend a planting day.

“However people choose to celebrate, building stronger connections with the land, our history and each other will help make a better Aotearoa.

“Te Runanga o Ngāti Rārua will host a traditional event in Wairau, Te Umu Kohukohu Whetū, on July 10, and host wānanga to encourage deeper understanding and appreciation of Matariki and mātauranga Māori.

“Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua will host a whānau open day at their premises at 64 Seymour Street in Blenheim on 13 July from 10am to 3pm including face painting, arts and crafts, Matariki stories for tamariki, entertainment and kai.

“There are also plenty of public events across Te Tauihu, so we encourage all whānau to celebrate in a way that suits them.”

