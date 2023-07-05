Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Women’s World Cup 2023™ Original Trophy Coming To Porirua

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Football fever is coming to Aotearoa as the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ draws near.

Porirua is thrilled to play host to the South African team while they train in our city during the tournament - 20 July to 20 August. We’ll be throwing our support behind them, and our Football Ferns of course!

Before the games kick off, the Original Trophy is taking its own tour, and will be heading to Te Rauparaha Arena on Thursday 13 July, between 12.30 and 2pm.

Visitors will be able to grab a photo with the Original Trophy, meet Tazuni, the official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Mascot, and join Western Suburbs Football Club in some football activities.

Wellington will host nine matches during the tournament, and along with those sitting in the stadium, the games will be watched globally by millions of football fans.

See FIFA.com/tickets for the full match schedule and follow the action by using the hashtags #beyondgreatness #FIFAWWC and #FIFAGoingBeyond.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict.More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 