Katikati Community Celebrates Matariki

Matariki is a time to reflect, celebrate, set new goals and appreciate the special environment and place we call home and for the first time a public Matariki celebration event will be held in Katikati, Western Bay of Plenty.

The dawn event on Friday, July 14th commences at 5.45am at Park Road Reserve, Katikati with a mihi (welcome) followed by an explanation of the ceremony.

“The inaugural event is a special opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Matariki and will prove to be an occasion we can be proud of,” says Jacqui Knight, Manager of Katch Katikati. “The celebration is also a unique chance to learn more about the meaning of Matariki.”

The dawn service will be led by Te Rereatukahia Kuia, Kaumatua, Kapa Haka and includes Te Ritenga – the Matariki Ceremony made up of three elements; Te Tirohanga, or the viewing of the Matariki cluster, followed by Te Whakamahara i nga mate, remembering loved ones who are no longer with us and concludes with Te Whangai i nga whetu, or feeding the stars. Attendees are then invited to take part in the planting of a specially designed Matariki Garden.

“The celebration is a real community collaboration,” says Paula Gaelic, Manager of Western Bay Museum. “Students from Katikati College are providing everyone at the gathering with a complimentary breakfast scone and a hot milo.

“Tamariki at Katikati Primary School have created around 500 star-shaped lanterns which will make an amazing spectacle for the crowd.”

The event is hosted by a number of community organisations including Western Bay Museum, Katch Katikati, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua, Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Taiao, Project Parore and Te Rereatukahia Hapu.

Attendees are encouraged to rug up for the early morning weather, which will proceed whether wet or fine, and make use of the free park and ride bus departing from Katikati Primary School from 5.15am onwards.

The free event is made possible with funding received from the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund.

