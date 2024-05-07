Romesh Ranganathan New Zealand Tour 2024

Multi award-winning Romesh Ranganathan is back on the road with a brand-new show Hustle - examining the human condition. Are people inherently good? Is charity always a positive thing? Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?

“A masterclass in spinning life’s frustrations into comedy gold”

Evening Standard

Romesh returns to New Zealand for the first time since 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday 10 May at 10am.

“..deceptively sharp and utterly disarming”

The Times

Join Romesh as he examines all of these issues and more, while providing no real answers.

Romesh is best known for fronting such series’ as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League Of Their Own, Asian Provocateur and BBC One’s Weakest Link. Host of his own BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show For The Love Of Hip Hop, Romesh also co-hosts hit podcast Wolf & Owl with comedy mate Tom Davis.

A Sunday Times Bestseller with his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being, Romesh has released second book As Good as It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult.

“..vivacious comedy”

The Guardian

Romesh’s brand new, children’s book is Lil’ Muffin Drops The Mic was published last year. It’s inspired by Romesh’s well-known love of hip-hop, rap music and his less well-known love of baking! At the heart of this funny and heart-warming book is that everyone (just like Romesh) can - with a little help from their friends - find something they’re good at.

Romesh made his return to acting, writing and starring in two new sitcoms produced with his own production company, Ranga Bee. Avoidance for BBC One hit our screens in summer 2022 and Romantic Getaway for Sky Max launched in January 2023.

Romesh has recently become a Comedy Icon for Teenage Cancer Trust and he is a Patron for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

