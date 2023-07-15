Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mt Ruapehu’s strong finish to school holidays; 3 days left to nab season passes

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu, Saturday 15 July 2023: School holiday makers are descending on Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields this weekend to make the most the holiday snow, with great weather scheduled across both sides of the maunga.

Whakapapa will be open for lower mountain snow action in Happy Valley and Sky Waka sightseeing, while the upper terrain is still being prepared for safe skiing conditions. At Tūroa, The Giant and Movenpick chair lifts will be turning with Alpine Meadow’s magic carpet welcoming rookies to the slopes.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Chief Executive Officer, Jono Dean, says, “Visitation to both sides of Mt Ruapehu has been strong during the school holidays, and it’s been encouraging to see visitors on the maunga so early in the season.

“Snow coditions are looking very good above 2000 metres at both Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure terrain can be opened and lifts spinning safely. New snow is expected on Wednesday which will provide a valuable top up to our existing snow level.

“There have been strong demand signals from our season pass campaign, and we encourage guests who are thinking about picking one up to do so this weekend so as not to miss out a 2023 winter season pass before the campaign ends at 5pm on Monday 17 July.

“Guests planning to visit Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields this weekend and over the coming months are strongly encouraged to plan their trips early and save time and purchase their passes online prior to arrival,” concluded Jono.

Mt Ruapehu visitors can also drop into any of Torpedo 7’s 11 selected retail locations throughout the North Island to collect their passes from the dedicated click and collect facilities.

For more, visit mtruapehu.com.

