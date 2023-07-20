Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
FIFA Fan Festival™ In Auckland Will Not Open Today

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will not open today (Thursday 20 July 2023).

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, the Office of the Mayor and Auckland Council have decided together, and out of deep respect for those who lost their lives and those affected in downtown Auckland today, to cancel festivities located at the nearby Queens Wharf associated with the FIFA Women’s Football World Cup™ for this evening.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ will operate from midday on Friday 21 July.

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says the city is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred in downtown Auckland this morning.

Clarke says the opening match is going ahead tonight between the New Zealand Football Ferns and Norway, kicking off at 7pm. Eden Park gates open at 4.30pm with the pre-match ceremony starting at 6.35pm. For those making their way to the match, allow plenty of travel time.

The Fan Festival will now open to the public from 12pm on Friday 21 July, with a packed day of entertainment and a triple header of matches on the giant screen kicking off from 2.30pm.

For a full schedule of what’s going on at the Fan Festival, click here

About the Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Queens Wharf is free entry for all ages and will show 48 world cup matches live on a giant screen. It’s a place to enjoy live music, entertainment, local culture, food, beverages and interactive football-themed games. The giant screen has grandstand seating, so bring all your friends and whānau to The Cloud.

