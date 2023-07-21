Classical On Cuba, The Capital’s Coolest Classical Crawl Is Back!

Go Delightfully Offbeat this September at Wellington's Classical Music Crawl, as the Classical on Cuba festival weekend returns to Pōneke on the 2nd & 3rd September 2023. This vibrant and unique classical music festival features an eclectic and buoyant lineup of music acts, with over 80 shows performed by more than 40 music groups across 12 venues. This extraordinary event pushes the boundaries of classical music, exploring its place in our contemporary world. Immerse yourself in the performances of accomplished classical musicians and embrace the opportunity to be captivated by their exceptional talent.

Classical on Cuba offers something for both the classical connoisseur and first-timer. Catch up-close musical experiences in relaxed venues, all walkable around the Cuba Street precinct. From Rogue and Vagabond to City Gallery, Thistle Hall to St Peters. The much-loved ‘Classical Crawl’ with 30-minute ‘samplers’ over Saturday and Sunday afternoon provides the opportunity to experience up to six concerts per day for just $12 per performance (or $10 with multi-ticket discounts).

This year’s Classical on Cuba offers a wide range of hand-picked events and performances, including the grand return of the highly anticipated, talk-of-the-town Bridgerton-esque concert courtesy of ‘The Whistledowns’: dressing in their finest to bring string quartet hits from the popular TV show and folk music from the regency era. Your own Bridgerton attire is encouraged! A new cycle of three ‘mini-operas’ created by The Queen’s Closet is also coming to the festival, a 17th century musical company for the 21st century, featuring casts of knights and warriors, sorceresses and princesses… and even a hippogriff.

Classical on Cuba also features Oro Atua, made up of Jerome Kavanagh, a Grammy-award-winning taonga pūoro practitioner, together with Michael Norris, a celebrated composer, researcher and music technologist. Classical on Cuba affords audiences a unique opportunity to hear them in a full-length sonic experience. Jerome will create exquisite sounds with his wide range of taonga pūoro, and Michael will conjure from them a luscious blanket of ambient tones.

Another guaranteed highlight of the festival is the commission for the New Cuba Street Suite, returning again in 2023 with an added vibrancy and challenge. Mentored by the festival’s Artistic Advisor, legendary Kiwi composer John Psathas, the commission will see five early-career composers paired with five electronic music producers making pieces for percussion and electronics.

For those seeking an all-encompassing musical experience, there are five longer Feature Concerts in this year’s festival: the legendary NZ Trio at the Goethe-Institut, the aforementioned Oro Atua at Nood homeware and furniture store, the much-loved Whistledowns at City Gallery, and back by popular demand and fresh from sold-out NZ Fringe showings, the utterly sensational 55-piece Other Futures Big Band & Gallery Orchestra at St Peters.

Festival Director Drew James says:

We are delighted to be able to bring Classical on Cuba back to the Capital. The influence of Artistic Coordinator, Elliot Vaughan, is very evident in this programme. A musician himself, Elliot has been inspired to curate a diverse and accessible programme. There are many musical gems to be discovered, such as the grand piano series at Goethe-Institut featuring concerts by jazz and groove centric pianist Daniel Hayles, four hands on one keyboard with Duo Enharmonics, virtuosic player Somi Kim, rising star Liam Furey, and Polish-born Gabriela Glapska with groundbreaking 21st century piano meets electronics. It's going to be an awesome musical ride that challenges classic conceptions!

A fundamental aim of Classical on Cuba is to ensure accessibility to the diverse world of classical music, with affordable ticket prices starting at $10 with multi-ticket discounts. The festival is produced by Creative Capital Arts Trust in partnership with Orchestra Wellington.

The festival will take place across 12 Cuba precinct venues in Wellington on 2nd and 3rd September.

The 2023 Classical on Cuba programme will be released on 22 July, with tickets available for purchase starting from the same day.

For more information and ticket bookings, please visit the official website at www.classicaloncuba.co.nz.

