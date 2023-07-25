Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory.The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards, announced today, perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored.

The Publishers Association of New Zealand Te Rau o Tākupu (PANZ) established the awards to promote excellence in, and provide recognition for, the best book design in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Aotearoa’s book designers have certainly celebrated ink on paper and the innate physical qualities of books as tactile experiences, perhaps espousing that a book in the hand is worth two on the screen?” says convenor of judges David Coventon, a graphic designer and design educator.

The huge task of picking the finalists was even more challenging for the judges this year with entries up 20% on 2022.This meant the judging panel had to pour over 160 books to find the standouts.

David says this speaks to the strength of Aotearoa’s thriving publishing industry, with the books produced here reaching an incredibly high standard.

“Some titles jumped out from the very first glance with strong and certain delivery of design concept within the category. Others rewarded a slower encounter, revelling in the finest production choices of paper stock, typographic details, or surprises of scale and application of colour, creating changes of pace as pages were turned.”

A category that provoked particular debate was the often-underestimated field of typography. The judges struggled to decide on just five finalists as they felt the varying demands placed on designers when it comes to typographic choices warranted recognition. In the end, six books made the shortlist.

David was joined by a judging panel of experts which included Jo Bailey, a graphic designer, researcher and design educator; Neil Pardington, a Wellington artist and designer; and Jenna Todd, a bookseller with an arts and photography background.

The judges now face the difficult task of narrowing down the winners of the 10 categories and selecting a winner of the main prize, the Gerard Reid Award for Best Book sponsored by Nielsen BookData. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Auckland on 21 September where attendees will also be able to vote for the Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand People’s Choice Award.

The industry’s design talent will assemble the next day for the PANZ Book Design Workshop which provides the opportunity to dissect the awards, enjoy panel sessions led by leading book designers and network with peers.

The 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards finalists are:

Penguin Random House New Zealand Award for Best Illustrated Book

• Cape to Bluff by Simon Devitt, Andrea Stevens & Luke Scott (Simon Devitt Photographer Ltd). Designed by Luke Scott & Milly Scott

• Declaration: A Pacific Feminist Agenda edited by Ane Tonga (Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki). Designed by Philip Kelly

• Making Space: A history of New Zealand women in architecture edited by Elizabeth Cox (Massey University Press). Design by Gideon Keith & Carly Johnson, Seven

• Needles and Plastic: Flying Nun Records, 1981–1988 by Matthew Goody (Auckland University Press). Design by Gideon Keith, Seven

• Toi Tu Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art edited by Nigel Borrell (Penguin Random House NZ in association with Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki). Designed by Tyrone Ohia, Extended Whanau, layout and typography by Katrina Duncan.

Upstart Press Award for Best Non-Illustrated Book

• A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru: A Collection of Narratives about Te Tai Tokerau Tūpuna and Ka Ngangana Tonu a Hineāmaru: He Kōrero Tuku Iho nō Te Tai Tokerau by Melinda Webber and Te Kapua O’Connor. Nā Quinton Hita i whakamāori (Auckland University Press). Designed by Duncan Munro Lucky Stairs Studio, custom artwork created by Shane Cotton

• Actions & Travels: How Poetry Works by Anna Jackson (Auckland University Press). Designed by Katie Kerr, Studio Katie Kerr

• House & Contents by Gregory O'Brien (Auckland University Press). Designed by Keely O'Shannessy • How to Loiter in a Turf War: A Novel by Coco Solid (Penguin Random House NZ). Designed by Carla Sy, illustrations by Coco Solid

• Super Model Minority by Chris Tse (Auckland University Press). Designed by Greg Simpson

Scholastic New Zealand Award for Best Children’s Book

• Annual 3 edited by Susan Paris and Kate De Goldi (Annual Ink). Cover designed by Ross Murray, interior Marcus Thomas

• Crane Guy by Sally Sutton, illustrated by Sarah Wilkins (Penguin Random House NZ). Designed by Carla Sy

• Roo And Vladimir (an unlikely friendship) by Minky Stapleton (Scholastic New Zealand). Designed by Minky Stapleton

• Sylvia and the Birds: How The Bird Lady saved thousands of birds and how you can, too by Johanna Emeney and Sarah Laing (Massey University Press). Design and illustrations by Sarah Laing • Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku by Mat Tait (Allen & Unwin). Cover designed by Mat Tait with Megan van Staden

Lift Education Award for Best Education Book or Series — Primary

• Nature's Wildlife Weapons by James Ryan (Bateman Books). Designed by Cheryl Smith, Macarn Design

• Year 4 Homework Start Right Workbook by Raymond Huber and Year 8 Social Studies Start Right Workbook by Caroline Mulholland (ESA Publications (NZ) Ltd trading as LearnWell). Designers Barnaby McBryde, Pietro Lubich, LearnWell, Jane Meder, Jane Meder Illustration and Design & Robyn Hopcroft, Hop2it Art and Design

Lift Education Award for Best Education Book or Series — Secondary/Tertiary • Environmental Politics and Policy in Aotearoa New Zealand edited by Maria Bargh and Julie L MacArthur (Auckland University Press). Cover designed by Kalee Jackson, Studio Kalee Jackson, interior designed by Amy Tansell, Words Alive in collaboration with Auckland University Press staff

• Medium: A technical guide for creating better medium density housing in Aotearoa New Zealand by Guy Marriage (EBOSS). Designed by Brittany Irvine

1010 Printing Award for Best Cookbook

• Cook Me by Sam Parish (Koa Press). Designed by Tonia Shuttleworth, Koa Press • Kai: Food Stories & Recipes from my Family Table by Christall Lowe (Bateman Books). Designed by Christall Lowe, Stace Cottrill and Katrina Duncan

• The RNZ Cookbook: A treasury of 180 recipes from New Zealand’s best-known chefs and food writers edited by David Cohen and Kathy Paterson (Massey University Press). Designed by Kate Barraclough, Kate Frances Design, illustrations by Pippa Keel

Allen & Unwin Award for Best Commercial Book for Adults

• Kiwi Bikers: 85 New Zealanders and their motorbikes by Ken Downie (Massey University Press). Designed by Jenny Nicholls, illustrations by Greg Downie

• Small Holiday Houses: Designer Hideaways Across New Zealand by Catherine Foster (Penguin Random House NZ). Designed by Cat Taylor

• Straight Up by Ruby Tui (Allen & Unwin). Cover designed by Megan van Staden, interior designed by Megan van Staden

• The Bookseller at the End of the World by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin). Designed by Saskia Nicol, illustrator Sophie Watson

• Wawata - Moon Dreaming by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin Random House NZ). Designed by Cat Taylor, illustrations by Luther Ashford

HarperCollins Publishers Award for Best Cover

• How to Loiter in a Turf War: A Novel by Coco Solid (Penguin Random House NZ). Designed by Carla Sy, cover illustration by Coco Solid

• Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand by Nick Bollinger (Auckland University Press). Designed by Alan Deare & Dave McDonald, Area Design • Kōhine by Colleen Maria Lenihan (Huia Publishers). Designed by Te Kani Price, print support from Christine Ling, Huia Publishers

• Lāuga: Understanding Samoan oratory by Sadat Muaiava (Te Papa Press). Designed by Megan van Staden

• Te Papa Te Taiao Nature Series: Native Birds of Aotearoa by Michael Szabo and Native Plants of Aotearoa by Carlos Lehnebach and Heidi Meudt (Te Papa Press Press). Designed by Tim Denee

Te Herenga Waka University Press Award for Best Typography

• Actions & Travels: How Poetry Works by Anna Jackson (Auckland University Press). Designed by Katie Kerr, Studio Katie Kerr

• Cape to Bluff by Simon Devitt, Andrea Stevens & Luke Scott (Simon Devitt Photographer Ltd). Designed by Luke Scott & Milly Scott

• Making Space: A history of New Zealand women in architecture edited by Elizabeth Cox (Massey University Press). Design by Gideon Keith and Carly Johnson, Seven

• The Collection | Te Kohinga by Julia Waite Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki). Designed by Aaron Beehre

• The RNZ Cookbook: A treasury of 180 recipes from New Zealand’s best-known chefs and food writers edited by David Cohen and Kathy Paterson (Massey University Press). Designed by Kate Barraclough, Kate Frances Design, illustrations by Pippa Keel

• Toi Tu Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art edited by Nigel Borrell (Penguin Random House NZ in association with Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki). Designed by Tyrone Ohia, Extended Whanau, layout and typography by Katrina Duncan

2023 Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand Emerging Designer Award Finalists

Brittany Irvine

• Medium: A technical guide for creating better medium density housing in Aotearoa New Zealand by Guy Marriage (EBOSS)

Jean Donaldson

• Tiaki: A shout-out to Aotearoa's lesser-known creatures by Jean Donaldson (Potton & Burton)

THE JUDGING PANEL:

David Coventon - Convenor

David Coventon is a graphic designer and communication design educator with almost 30 years' experience. After graduating from Central Saint Martins' Masters in Graphic Design, David co-founded and managed start-up studio two:Design London, in Camden for 8 years. First tempted into visiting lecturer work at University of East London, he subsequently became Graphic Design Bachelor course leader at Camberwell College of Arts. A move to Tāmaki Makaurau saw him become a visiting lecturer at Unitec, work as a house graphic designer at Auckland Museum and spend five years as a senior lecturer at AUT. He is currently at the end of two years serving as the Education Board member of Designers Institute New Zealand (DINZ).

Jo Bailey

Jo Bailey (she/they) is a graphic designer, researcher and design educator at Toi Rauwhārangi College of Creative Arts Massey University in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington. The designer of many books (and a previous PANZ Book Design Award winner herself), Jo enjoys the small canvas, be that a book cover, or the stamps she designed in 2022 honouring women in science (a side-project of her PhD research in science in society). You can see Jo’s work at makinggood.design.

Neil Pardington

Neil Pardington is an artist and designer based in Wellington. He is one of New Zealand’s most established and widely exhibited contemporary photographers and is currently the Creative Director of Neil Pardington Design. A focus of Neil’s career has been his work in the arts sector, where he has designed many projects including photographic books. He is of Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāti Kahungunu and Pākehā descent, and is a graduate of Elam School of Fine Arts, University of Auckland. Neil is the recipient of numerous national awards for design, the 2011 recipient of the Marti Friedlander Photographic Award and a founding trustee of the Paemanu Ngāi Tahu Contemporary Visual Arts Trust.

JennaTodd

JennaTodd (Kāi Tahu) is the manager of Time Out Bookstore in Mt Eden, which was named in the top three bookstores in the world in 2017. A regular reviewer of books on RNZ’s Nine to Noon and 95bFM’s breakfast show, Jenna was named Young Bookseller of the Year in 2015, was a fiction judge for the 2018 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards and the convenor of judges for the 2022 PANZ Book Design Awards. She has recently retired as Chair of Booksellers Aotearoa NZ and as a member of the New Zealand Book Awards Trust. Jenna holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Dunedin School of Art and works as a freelance photographer.

