Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Discover The Vibrant World Of Self-publishing Creatives At The Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Auckland Zinefest

Get ready for a celebration of creativity as the Auckland Zinefest Market returns for 2 exciting days on 5 and 6 August at the incredible Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Proudly showcasing the bustling hub of Tāmaki Makaurau Zinemakers, this event promises to be a joyful experience for art enthusiasts and fellow creatives.

From 11am to 4pm on both days, the Auckland Zinefest Market is a testament to the flourishing art culture in Aotearoa. Last year's event attracted over 5000 attendees across both days, and this year is anticipated to be even larger with international borders allowing tourists to join in on the fun.

Zines have become an integral part of the art community in Auckland, with their accessibility, innovation, and unique representation of creativity. They serve as a powerful mode for self-expression, giving voice to diverse perspectives and narratives that encapsulate the true spirit of Aotearoa creatives.

"Our aim is to foster a supportive and inclusive space for self-publishing artists to showcase their talents," says Co-chair Catalina Paz Nunez Elevancini.

"The Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend is not just an event; it's a celebration of creativity and an invitation to experience the diverse and expressive art culture of our city.”

Visitors can expect a diverse array of zines and artworks spanning various styles and genres, ranging from thought-provoking activism to playful comics. Whether you are an avid collector or just a little curious, the Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend is worth your time.

Auckland Zinefest is also hosting free workshops and events across August to celebrate and uplift zine culture — it’s set to be a captivating month for creators based in the super-city.

Admission to Market Weekend is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. Join us on the 5 and 6 August at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, from 11am to 4pm, as we delve into the captivating world of zines.

For further information, the full event schedule for August, and Market Weekend updates, visit the Auckland Zinefest website or Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Zinefest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More


Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 