Discover The Vibrant World Of Self-publishing Creatives At The Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend

Get ready for a celebration of creativity as the Auckland Zinefest Market returns for 2 exciting days on 5 and 6 August at the incredible Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Proudly showcasing the bustling hub of Tāmaki Makaurau Zinemakers, this event promises to be a joyful experience for art enthusiasts and fellow creatives.

From 11am to 4pm on both days, the Auckland Zinefest Market is a testament to the flourishing art culture in Aotearoa. Last year's event attracted over 5000 attendees across both days, and this year is anticipated to be even larger with international borders allowing tourists to join in on the fun.

Zines have become an integral part of the art community in Auckland, with their accessibility, innovation, and unique representation of creativity. They serve as a powerful mode for self-expression, giving voice to diverse perspectives and narratives that encapsulate the true spirit of Aotearoa creatives.

"Our aim is to foster a supportive and inclusive space for self-publishing artists to showcase their talents," says Co-chair Catalina Paz Nunez Elevancini.

"The Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend is not just an event; it's a celebration of creativity and an invitation to experience the diverse and expressive art culture of our city.”

Visitors can expect a diverse array of zines and artworks spanning various styles and genres, ranging from thought-provoking activism to playful comics. Whether you are an avid collector or just a little curious, the Auckland Zinefest Market Weekend is worth your time.

Auckland Zinefest is also hosting free workshops and events across August to celebrate and uplift zine culture — it’s set to be a captivating month for creators based in the super-city.

Admission to Market Weekend is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. Join us on the 5 and 6 August at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, from 11am to 4pm, as we delve into the captivating world of zines.

For further information, the full event schedule for August, and Market Weekend updates, visit the Auckland Zinefest website or Instagram.

© Scoop Media

