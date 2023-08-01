Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arahi: Te Tokotoru | Te Hekenga: Single Release Tour

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 6:56 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Arahi, one of Aotearoa’s most exciting emerging songwriters and live performers, is poised to embark on a nationwide tour with his high-energy trio, Te Tokotoru.

Forging a distinctive path across Aotearoa since the release of his debut EP ‘Revelator’ in 2023 followed by a recent nomination for the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll award, Arahi stands on the shoulders of rock and roll legends - fearlessly weaving together classic and contemporary sound, merging together the familiar with the experimental. This daring essence is evident in Arahi’s latest project Te Tokotoru - a dynamic trio skillfully intertwining the timeless and modern through an electric Māori lens. Te Tokotoru delivers thunderous grooves with an experimental charm that connects deeply to tangata whenua.

With Arahi at the helm on lead guitar and vocals, alongside the wizardry of William Devine (Fane Flaws, Tropical Downbeat Orchestra) on bass and the rhythmic prowess of Iraia Whakamoe (The Nudge, Fly My Pretties) on drums, Te Tokotoru bursts with decades of collective musical experience and its members have featured on a myriad of stages across the motu.

The band came together for the first time earlier this year at a live fundraiser show in support of the Cyclone Gabrielle Relief, performing an electrifying set at San Fran in Wellington for the cause.

Te Tokotoru have spent much of the year busy in the studio, crafting their debut single set to be released on the 1st of September. “Te Hekenga” produced by Troy Kingi and engineered by Lee Prebble (Surgery Studios), carries many meanings. The title speaks to the journey tangata whenua made down from Hawaiki to Aotearoa, but in relation to this new roopu ‘Te Tokotoru,’ the title holds an even closer relevance.

‘Te Hekenga’ speaks of a new generation of Māori, coming through and navigating our tikanga in a modern world - ‘Te Hekenga’ is their anthem.

Following the release of ‘Te Hekenga’, Te Tokotoru will embark on a four date tour of the north island, performing in Auckland, Raglan, Hawkes Bay as well as a double-header performance with soul-funk trio KITA at Wellington’s San Fran.

