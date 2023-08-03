Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Five Contemporary Moana Artists Explore Cultural And Personal Connections To Hair

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust

The cultural significance of hair in the Moana transcends our urban narratives in multi-layered ways and connects us to one another.

As Moana peoples, our hair and multiple hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower the avant-garde perspectives in our art making and social visibility.

This gathering of artists draws on the late Dr Teresia Teaiwa’s call to “build our own archives” to store and share these unique stories and perspectives.

In the face of code-switching and assimilation, we see the rise of the ‘curly girl’ routine, the premiering of The Polynesian Panthers TV series, and Solange Knowles’ ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ as mainstream expressions of pride surrounding the sacredness of our curly crowns. Dialogue here prioritises hair sovereignty and the broader cultural and spiritual issues surrounding it.

Good Hair Day concepts alternate across photography, embroidery, illustration, and sculpture. This exhibition will explore urban narratives of hair in our culture and in our day- to-day experiences as diaspora. These offerings preserve and legitimize these hair revolutions as well as our presence and lineage.

What significance does hair have in your culture? What does your hair mean to you?

Has your relationship with your hair evolved?

Good Hair Day exhibition will be presented at Tautai Gallery from

Friday 4 August - Saturday 23 September, 2023.

Exhibition details:

Good Hair Day

Bai Buliruarua, Māia Piata Rose Week, Nââwié Tutugoro, Karlin Morrison Raju and Peter Wing Seeto. Curated by Luisa Tora.

Friday 4 August to Saturday 23 September

Tautai Gallery, Level 1, 300 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central Open 10am–4pm, Tuesday–Friday | 11am – 4pm, Saturdays

Public Programmes to be confirmed!

Opening Night Celebrations

Fri 4 August, 6-8pm Free. All are welcome

Light refreshments provided

About the Good Hair Day Curator

Luisa Tora is a multidisciplinary artist, activist, curator and writer. They also have a collaborative practice with their partner, artist Molly Rangiwai-McHale. Their works are represented in private collections, Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira and Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Tora has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Pacific History and Politics from the University of the South Pacific and in 2014 completed a Bachelor of Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at Manukau Institute of Technology.

Their art practice is concerned with the queer discourse, gender, and Pacific history. They curated WANTOK exhibition of Melanesian artists from Australia and Aotearoa, working with hair culture in 2018. They were the 2021 McMillan Brown Artist in Residence.

About the Good Hair Day Artists

Māia Piata Rose Week

Māia Piata Rose Week is a multidisciplinary artist based on Waiheke Island and is of Rangitāne and Kahungunu descent. Her practice focuses on themes of identity and self-empowerment. By sharing her own experiences of growing up Māori in Aotearoa, she aims to connect to her audience through shared lived experiences, while also challenging pre-existing ideas of what it means to be Māori.

Karlin Morrsion Raju

Karlin Morrsion Raju is a Fijian-Indian & Irish Artist born and raised in Tamaki Makaurau.

Recalling family memories through conversations, Morrison Raju recreates a Drum Barrel in oxidized red concrete. These barrels are used in villages to hold water for the outdoor washing of hair, among endless other uses.

Embracing the found material construction style he has observed in Fiji, Morrison-Raju uses corrugated formwork to recreate a water barrel.

Exaggerated industrial materials, swollen walls, and a shrunken interior of the barre with restricted access to inner well, are used to convey personally experienced barriers concerning hair identity.

Nââwié Tutugoro

Born to a Kanak father and Anglo-Argentinian/European mother, Tāmaki Makaurau born artist Nââwié Tutugoro presents a practice comprising of site-specific sculptural drawings that illuminate moments from her childhood and works with found materials to emphasise contextual negotiations of place and space.

The return to art-making after a small hiatus has initiated a performance piece whereby Nââwié Tutugoro paints directly onto the gallery walls with her hair. The paint marking is imagined as a ‘tidal line’ that forms a connection between two photographs; of Nââwié’s father and a portrait of her in intermediate. Both images although pixelated, obtain a sacredness and relatedness.

Peter Wing Seeto

Peter Wing Seeto is a queer multidisciplinary maker that hails for the y- shaped archipelago of Vanuatu. Their current practice in time is now based in Papatoetoe, Tāmaki Makarau.

Their making is heavily based on gratification achieved through a sense of agency. They convey this through site-specificity as well as body adorning and their preferred medium of analog/film photography.

Good Hair Day has sparked a more personal form of making for Peter as it has really made them assess the vital role of hair in forming one’s identity. Peter’s new work draws from their past to present self and the growing relationship they have with their hair.

Bai Buliruarua

Bai Buliruarua (he/him) is a Fijian (Ca’audrove, Vanualevu, vasu i Beqa) multi-disciplinary creative based in Tamaki. While his main mediums are film and writing, he dabbles in illustration and other mediums, as he says, “whatever medium is most fitting for that period of time of my life”. His work as a storyteller explores ideas of identity, community, and the Pacific experience. He aims to reflect the world around him, the rapidly changing spaces he occupies, and the shifting tides of culture.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 