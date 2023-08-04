Shapeshifter Release Single ‘Amokura’ - Synergizing Shapeshifter's Energy With Cook Island Traditional Drums

“For me, ‘Amokura’ celebrates my heritage, it’s a connection to my homeland. I hope my ancestors are happy”

- Paora Apera (P.Digsss’)

Friday, 4th August 2023 - To celebrate Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki 'Āirani - Cook Islands Language Week (Sunday, 30 July to Saturday, 5 August 2023), world-renowned live drum & bass group Shapeshifter has released a brand new single and video titled ‘Amokura’.

Listen to ‘Amokura’ here: https://shapeshifter.lnk.to/Amokura

Watch 'Amokura' here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awFnK8xyw-8

The single honours the rhythms of the Cook Islands; the pate drums were recorded in Rarotonga by Paora Apera’s brother and cousins about five years ago when the Shapeshifter lads became transfixed by the Cook Island rhythms on a trip to Rarotonga. At the time, there wasn’t a plan for the recordings, and they sat in the archives until the idea came up to record a Cook Island Māori song - inspired by The Waiata Anthems movement.

The vocals are in te reo Māori Kūki 'Āirani. The lyrics are a modern take on a song from Paora's childhood sung at all family celebrations, from 21st birthdays to haircuttings. ‘Amokura’ is the migrational seabird representing the Pacific people's travel through the islands. The lyrics welcome the Amokura back to the island.

TUROU TUROU TUROU

OROMAI OROMAI OROMAI

OROMAI KI RUNGA ITE TA'UA NEI

I KONEI TATAU TAMATAORA

IIIIEEEE

Apera muses, “I’ve been a musician for 35 years, and everything has always been in English, except when we did Waiata Anthems, our first non-English tune. Now we’re returning to my homelands a bit more; it feels amazing.” He continues, “We want to let the next generation know if we can try it, you can too. I hope it inspires young people everywhere.”

Adds Sam Trevethick, “Creating Amokura was a truly magical experience. I feel honoured to be included in Cook Islands culture and music. The languages and rhythms of the Cook Islands are inspiring in the deepest way.”

This year’s theme for ‘Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani – Cook Islands Language Week is 'Ātuitui’ia au ki te au peu o tōku kāinga Ipukarea, which means, "connect me to the traditions & culture of my homeland".

It is important to Paora to try and raise awareness for te reo Māori Kūki 'Āirani - his ancestor's language, via his language, music. It is part of Paora’s journey to deepen his bonds with his people and culture.

Paora's parents and five older siblings were all born in the Cook Islands. Paora was born and raised in Aotearoa, he spent some time living in Rarotonga when he was of primary school age. He now takes every opportunity to return to connect with his heritage and culture, much like the Amokura.

For more information about the Cook Islands Language and culture, visit https://www.cidanz.co.nz

