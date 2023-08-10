Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
KITA: First Headline Tour Since Pandemic: LOVE LIVES HERE

Thursday, 10 August 2023
KITA

Bold and vibrant Pōneke trio KITA announce The Love Lives Here tour, soon to be gracing stages across Aotearoa in celebration of their recently released second EP ‘Love Lives Here.’

Melding inspirations of folk, soul, pop and psychedelia with the guitar and spirited storytelling of musician-actor Nikita Tu-Bryant (Avatar 2, Far North); the thick lushness of Moog synth and Fender Rhodes from Ed Zuccollo (Zuke); and the filthy drive and barking drums of Rick Cranson (Little Bushman), KITA have long-since solidified themselves as a must-see live band with a massive sound.

“To experience a KITA gig is to witness a stellar example of 3 strong musical identities ... fusing together to create a synergy and oneness unparalleled on the scene today.” - WizardTone Studios

Hot off a summer jam-packed with festival shows, including main-stage sets at SPLORE and WOMAD, KITA are gearing up to hold their own again - embarking on their first headline tour since 2021.

“Emerging from the uncertain times of the pandemic, distilled in the flow of heavy headlines in the media - ‘Love Lives Here’ was a title inspired by the overwhelming news we are exposed to everyday” shares KITA. “A little reminder, that love lives here, despite the fact. The tracks on the E.P. speak to different forms of love we experience in our lifetime, ones that are nourishing for us, ones that turn us to the worst versions of ourselves, ones that possess us, to the one that is the most important above all else, love for ourselves before all else. The search for the blue amidst the clouds.”

Adding to the stellar tracklist of the Love Lives Here EP, today KITA release two bonus tracks ‘Kites’ and ‘Mariana's Trenchcoat (Zuke's 'I'll Dream of Sleep' remix)’ comes out August 25th.

Kites’ is a funk-inspired uplifting groove recorded live from the legendary "Ed's Room" in Newtown, Pōneke. The official music video sheds insight into one of the most intimate spaces for KITA, where most of their song collaboration occurs. In the theme of "Love Lives Here" the title of their EP, "little bit of blue in the sky" as part of the lyric speaks of searching for the blue - for even when we are surrounded by dark clouds, there is beauty to be found.

Crafted by Ed Zuccollo, keys player for KITA and a producer known as Zuke,“during a sleepless night preceding the summer of 2022/23” this cinematic reimagining of Mariana's Trenchcoat (Zuke's 'I'll Dream of Sleep' remix) explores a captivating blend of chaos and harmony.

By interweaving live recordings with electronic elements, Zuke takes listeners on a dynamic auditory journey, filled with lush soundscapes, intricate percussion parts and body-rippling bass lines.

“KITA are a vision straight from a synth-pop dream…the self-titled album KITA is a masterpiece ” - Muzic.net.nz

“KITA, have firmly established a reputation for their exceptional live performances, and their ability to connect people through music and storytelling.” - Ambient Light

The Love Lives Here tour 

23 September - Walk of Wonders, Black Barn Vineyards, Karanema

29 September - The Yard, Whāingaroa

30 September - Whammy, Tāmaki Makaurau

6 October - Smash Palace, Tūranganui-a-Kiwa

7 October - Paisley Stage, Ahuriri

14 October - San Fran, Te Whanganui-a-Tara

21 October - Nelson Arts Festival, Whakatū

Tickets from Banished Music

General sale starts Friday 28 July, 8am

Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

