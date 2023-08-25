UK's Debbie Ball To Keynote At Going Global Music Summit & Showcase

A Fresh Perspective On AI's Role In Music And Society

Independent Music NZ (IMNZ) is thrilled to announce UK’s Debbie Ball as the keynote speaker for this year's Going Global Music Summit & Showcase. A highly respected figure in the music industry, Debbie will illuminate the audience with her unique insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its intersection with the music business.

Debbie Ball, founder of Create Spark, has been a driving force in the music industry since 2007. Having worked with icons like Katy Perry, Tame Impala, and Sufjan Stevens, Debbie has expanded her horizon to academia, focusing on AI's role in society. Her keynote speech, "Recontextualizing AI's Role in Society," promises to debunk common misconceptions, illustrate system workings, and highlight AI's potential as a creative tool in the music industry. Debbie's journey continues as a digital humanities lecturer at King's College London and the University of Westminster, and a second-year PhD candidate focusing on app design's impact on user behaviour.

Debbie's keynote is more than just a tech talk. It's an exploration of AI's place in our society, informed by her 25 years of experience in music and her latest academic pursuits. Debbie's lecture will open up discussions about how AI products, when used responsibly, could enhance human creativity in songwriting, production, and music discovery.

Debbie Ball's appearance at Going Global is made possible with support from British Council New Zealand and the Pacific. Her continuous engagement with the music industry and academia makes her an ideal speaker to bridge the gap between technology, music, and society.

Natasha Beckman, Director of the British Council New Zealand and the Pacific says “We are delighted to have this opportunity to bring Debbie Ball to Aotearoa as a keynote speaker at the 2023 Going Global Music Summit. Her expertise in AI and ChatGPT will be of great interest to all attendees at the summit given the ever-changing landscape of the music industry. Our work is to build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide, and we look forward to hearing Debbie’s thoughts on this rapidly evolving area.”



GOING GLOBAL MUSIC SUMMIT 2023

Friday 1st September / Saturday 2nd September

Roundhead Studios, Auckland, New Zealand -

Tickets on sale now from Eventbrite here: https://GoingGlobal2023.eventbrite.co.nz

