Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrate National Poetry Day In The Capital

Friday, 25 August 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Exciting events headed by Poet Laureate Chris Tse will feature at the National Library in Wellington to mark National Poetry Day on Friday 25 August.

Take time to celebrate and embrace the creativity poetry brings. Attend a workshop, quiz, or simply pull the lever on the ‘Papers Past Poetry Machine’ at Wellington Airport.

"National Poetry Day is an opportunity for everyone to take part in Aotearoa's lively and innovative poetry scene," says the country's 13th Poet Laureate, Chris Tse.

"We're home to some of the best poets; we should be proud of celebrating their achievements and contributions to the world of poetry. Poetry doesn't have to be a scary, mysterious thing – there's a favourite poem or poet out there for everyone, and National Poetry Day is the perfect day to start searching!"

Students are invited to take part in the National Poetry Day extravaganza on Friday 25 August. Join a poetry-writing and performance workshop with Chris Tse, and learn about the power of poetry and how it can shape the world you want to live in.

Following the extravaganza, Chris Tse will be leading an all-ages quiz on Saturday 26 August. The morning quiz will be about everything poetry, from Shakespeare to contemporary Aotearoa poets. Get a team together to take part in The Poet Laureate’s poetry quiz and show off your lyrical knowledge for a chance to win some great prizes.

And, for visitors to and from Wellington Airport, the popular

Papers Past Poetry Machine

that featured at the National Library last year will be at the domestic terminal for visitors to enjoy. With a pull of the lever, a poem selected from the Papers Past website that was published in a 19th or 20th century New Zealand newspaper will come out for you to read and take home.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 