Celebrate National Poetry Day In The Capital

Exciting events headed by Poet Laureate Chris Tse will feature at the National Library in Wellington to mark National Poetry Day on Friday 25 August.

Take time to celebrate and embrace the creativity poetry brings. Attend a workshop, quiz, or simply pull the lever on the ‘Papers Past Poetry Machine’ at Wellington Airport.

"National Poetry Day is an opportunity for everyone to take part in Aotearoa's lively and innovative poetry scene," says the country's 13th Poet Laureate, Chris Tse.

"We're home to some of the best poets; we should be proud of celebrating their achievements and contributions to the world of poetry. Poetry doesn't have to be a scary, mysterious thing – there's a favourite poem or poet out there for everyone, and National Poetry Day is the perfect day to start searching!"

Students are invited to take part in the National Poetry Day extravaganza on Friday 25 August. Join a poetry-writing and performance workshop with Chris Tse, and learn about the power of poetry and how it can shape the world you want to live in.

Following the extravaganza, Chris Tse will be leading an all-ages quiz on Saturday 26 August. The morning quiz will be about everything poetry, from Shakespeare to contemporary Aotearoa poets. Get a team together to take part in The Poet Laureate’s poetry quiz and show off your lyrical knowledge for a chance to win some great prizes.

And, for visitors to and from Wellington Airport, the popular

Papers Past Poetry Machine

that featured at the National Library last year will be at the domestic terminal for visitors to enjoy. With a pull of the lever, a poem selected from the Papers Past website that was published in a 19th or 20th century New Zealand newspaper will come out for you to read and take home.

