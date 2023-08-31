Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Professor Nat Waran Appointed As Director Of The New ‘Good Life For Animals’ Centre

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Companion Animals Group

Companion Animals New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Nat Waran as the inaugural Director of an exciting initiative aimed at advancing the wellbeing of companion animals in New Zealand.

The virtual Centre will drive initiatives aimed at changing human behaviour which in turn will advance the wellbeing of companion animals in Aotearoa.

By investing in research, education and advocacy programmes, Professor Waran says it will be possible to help address knowledge gaps and barriers so that we can better support the overall objective of ensuring a Good Life for Animals.

Companion Animals New Zealand is a Charitable Trust aimed at advancing the understanding, quality and adoption of responsible companion animal guardianship in New Zealand.

Waran says she feels extremely fortunate to have been involved with Companion Animals New Zealand since joining the Board in 2019, and to have been the Chair since 2020.

“The Board’s strategic decision to invest in the creation and transfer of evidence-based knowledge to enhance the quality of life for companion animals, marks a significant step for the organisation. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to head up the development of the new centre, and to have the support of the Board to ensure that all companion animals live a good life.’

She notes the importance of developing a collaborative approach and having strong stakeholder engagement with universities, national and international NGOs and government departments.

Professor Waran is an internationally respected applied animal welfare scientist and educator with expertise in applied research, and the design and delivery of evidence-based education initiatives. She has more than 30 years of experience working as a strategic leader at senior level in the tertiary sector in NZ and overseas.

Prior to returning to New Zealand in 2016 she was the inaugural Director of the Jeanne Marchig International Animal Welfare Centre established at the University of Edinburgh’s veterinary school, where she collaborated with various organisations to advance animal welfare in developing countries.

