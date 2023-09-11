Sony Announces Winners Of The 2023 Sony Alpha Awards

Celebrating Australian and New Zealand Photographers

SYDNEY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2023: Sony has announced the winners of the eighth annual Sony Alpha Awards, recognising Australian and New Zealand photographers from amateur to professional and the stunning imagery they captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aspire to drive creativity, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike and showcase the greatest photography work.

In 2023 over 2,900 stunning images were submitted by professional and amateur photographers, for the chance to be recognised for their talents.

$50,000 worth of Sony camera gear has been awarded at the 2023 Alpha Awards – including $4,000 of Sony digital imaging gear per category and the Grand Prize Winner, Lewis Burnett taking away AUD $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ commented, “The photographers featured in the eighth annual Alpha Awards continue to create the highest quality imagery. We are delighted to be announcing the winners and grand prize winner for 2023. Our community of photographers continues to inspire us with their phenomenal dedication to their craft. On behalf of Sony and the Digital Imaging team, I extent congratulations to all entrants, finalists and winners.”

Winners were announced at the Alpha Awards Gallery in Sydney on Friday 8 September 2023.

Sony extends their congratulations to all winners and finalists.

