Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Commemoration To Mark Aotearoa New Zealand’s Military Operations In Malaya And Malaysia

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

The National Commemoration to honour those who served in New Zealand’s post-Second World War military operations in Malaya and Malaysia will be held at 11.00am, Saturday 16 September at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

"Each year on 16 September we take the time to remember the New Zealanders who served in Southeast Asia from 1949 to 1966," said Emily Fabling, Pou Mataaho o Te Aka Deputy Chief Executive Policy and Sector Performance.

"The two conflicts, the Malayan Emergency (1948 - 60) and the ‘Confrontation Campaign’ between Indonesia and Malaysia, involved New Zealand airmen, sailors and soldiers who played a vital role serving alongside Commonwealth forces.

"4,000 New Zealand servicemen served during these campaigns. The National Roll of Honour records twenty as having lost their lives during their operational service, three because direct of enemy action" said Emily Fabling.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Historian Neill Atkinson notes that over nearly 20 years, Aotearoa New Zealand aided the Commonwealth forces, beginning with deploying a flight of RNZAF 41 Squadron Dakotas to drop supplies to anti-guerilla forces in 1949. From the late 1950s, both Special Air Service and infantry battalions were sent to Malaya.

"By 1964, New Zealand was assisting the newly federated state of Malaysia to resist Indonesia’s attempt to destablise the North Borneo territories in what is known as the Confrontation Campaign."

"A peace treaty was signed on 11 August 1966. The last New Zealand servicemen formally withdrew from Borneo in October that year said Neill Atkinson.

Members of the public who are interested in attending the commemoration are asked to please arrive at the Hall of Memories in the National War Memorial by 10:45am for an 11:00am start.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pukeahu Facebook page and the Manatū Taonga Youtube channel from 11:00am.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry for Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 