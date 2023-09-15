Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dunedin Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Screening Of Feature Film Uproar

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:18 am
Dunedin City Council

It will be a starry night in Ōtepoti Dunedin when the city rolls out the red carpet for the gala screening of feature film Uproar at the Regent Theatre.

The event on 1 October will be attended by VIP guests including producers, the film’s directors, as well as some leading cast members.

The screening comes hot on the heels of the city being showcased in the film on the world stage at the Toronto International Film Festival on 11 September.

The film is a coming-of-age story set in Dunedin during the contentious 1981 Springbok Tour and has an all-star cast of international and local actors including Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), James Rolleston (Boy), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), and Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death).

General admission tickets for the event are on sale, so film fans and members of the public will be able to attend the star-studded screening as well.

Co-directors Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett helmed the production alongside producers Emma Slade of Firefly Films, Angela Cudd of Caravan Carpark Films and Sandra Kailahi of Kingston Productions. Uproar was mostly shot in Dunedin, over five days in locations such as Smaills Beach lookout, South Dunedin, and Bond Street, where the infamous riot scene occurs.

The directors said: “One of the key elements of Uproar, and almost a character in itself, was the city of Ōtepoti Dunedin. Its central city buildings, many of them untouched since 1981, its dramatic coastline, its winding streets and steep hills peppered with houses...the landscape in the far south contributed so much to creating the distinct look and personality of our film. We genuinely can’t think how we could have pulled off the protest scenes in any other city.

“But the greatest contribution to our film came from the people. Starting with the mana whenua of Ōtākou me Puketeraki, who supported us on so many levels throughout production, the passion, enthusiasm and generosity of all the people involved in the production, in front of and behind the camera, was something we will be forever grateful for. We are very proud of the film that we all made together and can't wait to celebrate it with you all soon.”

Following the screening both directors will be involved in a Q&A panel discussion.

While he is in Dunedin, Mr Bennett will also take part in a writing and directing workshop organised by Film Otago Southland in collaboration with Film Dunedin, which sits under Enterprise Dunedin’s economic development portfolio.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said the production and gala was a great way to showcase the Ōtepoti Dunedin film industry which continues to be a key area of growth for the city.

“Having productions of this calibre choosing to film here is a testament to our city’s diverse locations and accessible local talent and crew. This particular project employed over 40 local crew and more than 250 Dunedin extras.”

The film will be released to New Zealand cinemas on 5 October and international release dates are to be confirmed.

