Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Strong Showing From Fiji In Comprehensive Victory Against Vanuatu

Friday, 15 September 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

A hat-trick from midfielder Luse Ratulele and a brace each to forwards Sisilia Kuladina and Elesi Tabunase have helped Fiji secure an emphatic 11-3 win over Vanuatu in their opening Group B match in at Stade Pater in Papeete.

Angeline Chua’s side possess plenty of pace and it was evident from the outset as Fiji completely dominated the encounter.

Fiji made a dream start when Makareta Theresa’s left foot shot squeezed under a diving Vanuatu goalkeeper Jenifer Homu. Six minutes later it was two as Sisilia Kuladina made a scything run into the box and her deflected shot left Homu with no chance.

Homu soon left the field with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Daniella Harry.

Fiji continued to dominate and won a penalty in the 22nd minute when Caroline Qalivere outsprinted the defence down the left and was cut down inside the box to win a penalty.

However Kuladina pulled the spot kick to the left of the left-hand post and the score remained at 2-0. But it didn’t take Fiji long to extend their lead as captain Kasanita Tabua set Elesi Tabunase up a couple of minutes later for a lovely right foot finish past Harry in the 26th minute.

The onslaught continued as the Vanuatu defence was opened again with Luse Ratulele on hand to score Fiji’s fourth goal a minute later.

Vanuatu pulled a goal back when Valeri Tari pounced on a mistake by Fijian defender Sereima Nauci 10 minutes from halftime to beat Fijian goalkeeper Rosalain Sarahphina to the loose pass and guide into the net.

Fiji made a rocketing start to the second half with Tabunase on hand to score her second of the match after her first shot smashed against the crossbar, she followed up the rebound to make it 5-1 in the 48th minute.

Shellshocked Vanuatu had no time to recovery, a comedy of errors in the defensive line saw Caroline Qalivere beat a stranded Harry in the Vanuatu goal.

Kuladina had her second of the game 10 minutes into the second half as Fiji ran rampant.

Vanuatu managed a second goal when Morin Takau made a strong run down the right and fired her shot just inside the upright beating Sarahphina in the Fiji goal.

Ratulele has her second 10 minutes from time running on to a through ball and strike to the left of Harry before Vanuatu scored their third two minutes later with Takau netting her second of the game. There was still time for late strikes from captain Kasanita Tabua and Ratulele to complete her hat-trick before Tabua grabbed her second with virtually the last kick of the game.

Fiji: 11 (Makareta THERESA 2’, Sisilia KULADINA 8’, 55’, Elesi TABUNASE 26’, 48’, Luse RATULELE 27’, 80’, 89, Caroline QALIVERE 55’, Kasanita TABUA 86, 90+3)
Vanuatu: 3 (Valerie TARI 36’, Morin TAKAU 68,’ 82’)

HT 4-1

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 