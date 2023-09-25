Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

THE NATIONAL Return To NZ After 6 Years

Monday, 25 September 2023, 7:31 am
Press Release: The Label

Solid Entertainment are honoured to announce the return of THE NATIONAL in February 2024 for their first shows in NZ in six years. Following the Covid enforced cancellation of the bands two sold-out shows at Auckland’s Civic Theatre in 2020, The National’s impeccable musical output now includes three more hugely acclaimed new albums. Already established in the elite class amongst the very best bands in the world The National are operating at the peak of their powers, and the band continue to astonish.

The National have always included New Zealand in their touring schedule and have a deep affinity with the country and their fans here. As regular visitors, they have headlined shows at Spark Arena 2014, Auckland City Limits 2017 and Villa Maria Winery 2018. Excitingly, this tour will call in for the very first time in Wellington playing at the TSB Arena as one of the opening shows in the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival Of The Arts. These performances will be the first opportunity to hear the band play new songs from these recent albums since their last visit six years ago. (I Am Easy To Find 2019, First Two Pages of Frankenstein April 2023 and Laugh Track Sept 2023).

The National’s ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein was released in April this year with a stacked line-up of guest musicians including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. It has been received as a career highlight with NME’s five-star review proclaiming This is The National at their absolute best.”

In a year that is proving to be a high watermark in creativity for the band, the First Two Pages album was released in April to rave reviews and hard on its heels were two brand new singles that dropped out of the blue in August 2023 ('Space Invader' and 'Alphabet City'). Incredibly, just last week the world was taken by complete surprise when The National released their tenth album Laugh Track on 18 September, which includes 'Weird Goodbyes' with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, originally released in August 2022 as a standalone track.

The 12-song Laugh Track is a companion record to First Two Pages of Frankenstein featuring material originally started in the same sessions, and honed in live performances this year. It features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash. The band consider it their most freewheeling, all-hands-on-deck album in years.

The National’s devotion to their craft has led to extraordinary success – including hitting Number 1 in the US and winning a GRAMMY Award (Best Alternative Album) for Sleep Well Beast (2017). The band have now had multiple number 1 selling albums in multiple countries worldwide. The National’s touring continues apace headlining arenas and festivals around the world, and working with countless culture-defining artists across all media.

By turns beautiful, painful, introspective and transcendent, The National have a songbook to rival any. Live highlights like 'Bloodbuzz Ohio', 'I Need My Girl', 'Mr November', 'Fake Empire', and 'The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness' are now joined by new instant classics like 'Tropic Morning News' and 'Eucalyptus'. The National are quite simply a magnificent band, and these upcoming shows will live long in the memory.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 2 October at 9am from TICKETMASTER.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 