Records Broken At SLSNZ Pool Rescue Championships

A massive 35 national records were broken at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Pool Rescue Championships.

The Championships, which were held at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from 29 September to 1 October, represented the pinnacle of Pool Rescue in New Zealand, showcasing a range of vital surf lifesaving skills and techniques.

This year, 435 athletes from 32 Surf Life Saving clubs, ranging from 10 years old to 77 years old, competed in over 400 races and were supported by 60 volunteers.

Races included a mixture of individual and team relay events incorporating swimming with fins, swimming under floating obstacles, and rescuing patients with tubes or manikins off the bottom of the pool.

Matt Cairns, SLSNZ National Events Manager, said, “It was a fantastic event with intense competition! The level of performance was exceptional, resulting in numerous records being broken throughout the three-day event.

“There was also an enthusiastic crowd of spectators cheering on the athletes, providing an extra layer of motivation. Hundreds of people turned out to witness the racing, creating an exhilarating atmosphere, particularly on Saturday morning when all age groups – juniors, seniors, and masters – were all racing.”

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service clinched the top spot, winning the Paul Kent Trophy for top Junior and Senior Club with 115 points. Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) came in second with 96 points, and East End SLSC came in third with 91 points.

Cairns said, “This marks the second consecutive win for Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service. Their formidable team, led by the 2022/2023 SLSNZ Coach of the Year John Bryant, is truly a force to be reckoned with.”

Papamoa SLSC won the Masters Trophy with 216 points, Red Beach SLSC came in second with 139 points, and Piha SLSC came in third with 41 points.

Cairns said, “On behalf of SLSNZ, I want to congratulate all of the athletes who competed over the three days. It was a fantastic competition which showcased some incredible athleticism and dedication.”

Click here for full results.

