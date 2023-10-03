Alien Weaponry To Judge Young Kiwi Bands In New Thrash More Competition

Global metal sensations Alien Weaponry will be the judges for a new nationwide competition launching today seeking young and emerging musical talent.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand is calling for high school bands and musicians up to the age of 25 to enter its Thrash More competition – with the winning band and their chosen secondary school or community music facility winning a total of $10,000 cash towards music equipment, album release or studio recording time.

Los Angeles-based Kiwi te reo Māori metal band Alien Weaponry will judge the top three finalists at the conclusion of the month-long competition.

Alien Weaponry appears in AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s latest Fear Less campaign, which delves into the band’s determination to use te reo Māori despite the critics. Sticking to their principles has paid off, and the band now serves as a symbol of living fearlessly.

Alien Weaponry guitarist and lead singer Lewis de Jong (Ngati Pikiāo, Ngati Raukawa) says the band is honoured to be involved in selecting what might be the next up-and-coming Kiwi band.

“We know how much mahi goes into those early years as a high school band and often there are many challenges along the way – including funding your dream and ‘making it’ in the music industry,” he says. “With AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand allowing rangatahi this opportunity to step up and put themselves out there in the hope of winning this great prize, it’s something we tautoko immensely.”

The Thrash More competition is open to all music genres. Young artists can enter the contest by filling out the official contest entry form via the contest website and uploading a video of their original song to social media using the hashtag #ThrashMore and tagging @ajhackettbungynz.

Entry submissions open today and will close on Tuesday 31 October 2023, 11:59pm. The competition will include three judging rounds with the final winner chosen by Alien Weaponry on November 30, 2023.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch says the Thrash More competition creates an opportunity for young musicians of any genre to take their musical career to the next level.

“Alien Weaponry has stamped its mark on the global music scene by being brave and we hope this initiative will help other up-and-coming musical talent make that first big leap into the spotlight.”

