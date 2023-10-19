Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACES Boast New And Returning Faces To Kick Off 2023/24 Plunket Shield Against Defending Champions Central Stags

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

A star wicketkeeper/batsman and a dynamic BLACKCAPS batter will bolster the ACES stocks when they kick off their 2023/24 season tomorrow.

This season’s Plunket Shield will begin exactly as it did last season with a home match against the defending champion Central Stags at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

The exciting gloveman Cameron Fletcher, Auckland born and raised but professionally ensconced in the Canterbury setup for the past nine seasons, returns home to represent the ACES for the first time.

Joining Fletcher on a homeward journey is Finn Allen, the ultra-aggressive BLACKCAPS white ball opener who had been representing the Wellington Firebirds since the 2020/21 season. This will be Allen’s first match with the ACES since 2019/20.

Both are set to slot into the middle order of the ACES batting lineup, with spots vacated by the retiring pair of Ben Horne and Will Somerville at the end of last season.

ACES Head Coach Doug Watson is excited for the season after a solid pre-season of training. “It’s been six to eight weeks of hard prep. The boys have trained really well and are fizzed for the start of the season.”

“It’s great to have Finn and Cam join us. They’re both exciting players and we’re very excited to have them as part of our squad tomorrow.”

Apart from these new arrivals, the ACES will field a familiar and settled lineup with a healthy mix of youth and experience.

Quinn Sunde books a spot in the ACES batting arsenal after impressing at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, the ACES bowlers will look forward to the return to fitness of Ben Lister, who leads the pace attack with Danru Ferns.

The action kicks off tomorrow at 10:30am at Eden Park’s outer oval. Entry is free with the match livestreamed through NZC’s YouTube channel. Or follow live scoring at scoring.nzc.nz.

Plunket Shield Round One

Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags

20-23 October 2023, Kennards Hire Community Oval

10:30am start

FH Allen

A Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

DK Ferns (Takapuna)

CD Fletcher (East Coast Bays)

RD Harrison (East Coast Bays)

SB Keene (North Shore)

BG Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

RR O’Donnell (Takapuna)

WT O’Donnell (Takapuna)

SM Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

QLM Sunde (Takapuna)

GH Worker (Cornwall)

