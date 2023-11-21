Taranaki's Youth Unleash Creativity For Earth's Future At Puke Ariki Museum

Work by rangatahi (youth) from around Taranaki maunga are taking centre stage at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum’s new exhibition, Mā wai kē atu.

Presented by respected arts practitioner Haorooro Ki Taihua Hond-Goffe (Haoro Hond), students from Ōpunake and Waitara high schools, and Te Kura o Ngā Ruahinerangi in Eltham, have worked with Hond to create pieces for the exhibition.

Open until July 2024, Mā wai kē atu poses a crucial question, "Who shall take responsibility for safeguarding our earth mother Papatūānuku and her resources when our respected elders leave this world?"

The exhibition, comprising nine mural-like paintings at Puke Ariki Museum's Wall Gallery, will feature items representing the rangatahi's creative journey as well as objects from Hond’s work.

Mā wai kē atu is a call to action for each generation to ensure the successful transmission of sacred knowledge, sowing the seeds of hope to restore balance within te tai ao (environment).

“We are thrilled to showcase Mā wai kē atu at Puke Ariki Museum. Exhibitions like these carry the responsibility we have to engage our community in vital discussions, urging us all to contemplate our role in safeguarding Papatūānuku,” said NPDC Puke Ariki Museum manager, Dyane Hosler.

“It aligns seamlessly with our mission to learn from the past, examine the present, and inspire a future where cultural and environmental responsibilities intertwine."

What: Mā wai kē atu

Artist: Haorooro Ki Taihua Hond-Goffe in collaboration with local rangatahi (youth)

Where: Wall Gallery (Level 2), Puke Ariki Museum

When: Now until July 14, 2024.

Find out more about current exhibitions at pukariki.com.

Fast Facts

Puke Ariki first opened on 15 June 2003 and is the world’s first purpose-built, fully integrated museum, library, and visitor information centre.

Puke Ariki has three long-term galleries (Te Takapou Whāriki, Taranaki Naturally and the Gallery of Taranaki Life) and components of these get changed out regularly.

The temporary, Lane and Wall exhibition spaces show touring exhibitions that are either curated in-house or brought in from other museums.

Te Pua Wānanga O Taranaki/Taranaki Research Centre is also housed at the site.

