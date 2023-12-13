Sceats Set To Mount Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship Attack

Kiwi Liam Sceats is aiming squarely at a title challenge in the forthcoming 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The 18 year old Aucklander impressed in his first season of the Formula Regional championship earlier this year and has maintained strong form throughout the year – winning three races to finish runner-up in the Japanese Formula Regional Championship.

Liam Sceats will be a favourite for CTFROC honours. Picture supplied

Back with M2 Compeition for 2024, Sceats is confident of making a strong showing when the international championship begins at Taupo Motorsport Park next month.

"I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with M2 Competition for my second season in CTFROC to kick off 2024,” he said.

“Having the experience of a season in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship and the Formula Regional Japanese Championship under my belt, I feel like I am a much more complete driver.

“My sights are firmly set on competing for wins and podiums as a championship title contender in the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship right from the opening round at Taupo Motorsport Park."

Armed with extensive circuit knowledge, the youngster made the big jump up from Formula Ford for the 2023 CTFROC championship, but quickly established himself as a top five runner with impressive race performances that netted three podium finishes during the course of the season.

Sceats recently secured the TQ Foundation $70,000 prize to go towards his upcoming season in New Zealand, proving he is one of the best of the next generation of single seater racers to emerge from the country’s seemingly endless ability to produce world class motorsport talent.

M2 Competition boss Mark Pilcher says he can go even better in CTFROC 2024 in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive and full grid of some of the best young single seater racers in the world.

“2023 was a successful debut season for Liam and coming back a second year brings comfort to both Liam and the team,” he explained. “Liam takes nothing for granted and is putting the hard work into his career. We look forward to him thriving in the 2024 edition of CTFROC.”

The New Zealand championship has a long history as a stepping stone for up and coming racing drivers. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in the 17 year history of the championship.

Sceats will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of international Kiwi motorsport superstars including Liam Lawson, Shane van Gisbergen, Brendon Hartley, Nick Cassidy, Mitch Evans, Richie Stanaway, Matthew Payne and Marcus Armstrong – all of whom raced in the NZ championship on their way to international stardom.

The championship boasts more than 3,000km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers coimpeting in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

