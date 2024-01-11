Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Laneway Announces Sensational Food And Beverage Line-up Ahead Of 2024 Festival

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Laneway Festival

With less than four weeks to go until Laneway Festival’s much anticipated return on 6th February, Waitangi Day, Laneway has unveiled the second most important line-up at the festival - the food and drink offerings!

Laneway Festival has a history of providing audiences with the best food vendors that Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland has to offer, and 2024 will be no different.

Karangahape Road favourites Pici bring their fresh pasta from renowned chef Jono Thevenard (also the brains behind both Pici and Ooh-Fa) to the food line-up for the first time, with Duck Island newly named as the official ice-cream provider, festival goers will be able to watch the incredible artists performing while enjoying an icy-cold treat.

The variety of food offerings range from vegan staple Lord of the Fries, to NZ's leading specialty coffee roaster Atomic Coffee, through to Wellington-based Karaage Boy’s Japanese/Korean infused menu, the traditional homemade Mexican food from Taco Loco and mouth-watering Italian dishes from Pane E Vino, and many more.

Dietary requirements have been considered to ensure all ticket holders will be able to dig into something delicious on the day. Bars will be scattered across the festival with plenty of beverages to enjoy, plus festival goers are encouraged to bring along an empty drink bottle for the free water stations, to keep hydrated beneath the summer sun.

LANEWAY EATS:

ATOMIC COFFEE – DOUBLE DUTCH FRIES – DUCK ISLANDGULLY GRUB – KARAAGE BOY – KARMA COLA – LJS FISH AND CHIPPERY LORD OF THE FRIES – PANE E VINO – PICI – QUEEN ST KEBABS – ROTI PIES – TACO LOCOPLUS MANY MORE! (INCLUDING FESTIVAL FAVES HOT DOGS + CHIPS)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

With no sideshows, Laneway Festival is the only place to see the Laneway Festival lineup in New Zealand this summer. Get your tickets now from lanewayfestival.com.au/auckland

FULL NEW ZEALAND LINE-UP:
Stormzy – Steve Lacy**
Dominic Fike
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
AJ Tracey – Cordae – d4vd** – Dope Lemon – Eyedress** – Faye Webster**
Home Brew – horsegiirL – Nia Archives – Paris Texas** – Raye** - Skin On Skin
Andyheartthrob – Atarangi – Blondshell** – Church – Daily J – DOMi & JD BECK** –
Erny Belle – Hanbee – Hemlocke Springs ** – Molly Payton – Pretty Girl**

** First New Zealand show

Laneway Festival 2024:
AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (16+)
Tuesday 6 February
Western Springs

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Laneway Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 