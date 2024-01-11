Laneway Announces Sensational Food And Beverage Line-up Ahead Of 2024 Festival

With less than four weeks to go until Laneway Festival’s much anticipated return on 6th February, Waitangi Day, Laneway has unveiled the second most important line-up at the festival - the food and drink offerings!

Laneway Festival has a history of providing audiences with the best food vendors that Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland has to offer, and 2024 will be no different.

Karangahape Road favourites Pici bring their fresh pasta from renowned chef Jono Thevenard (also the brains behind both Pici and Ooh-Fa) to the food line-up for the first time, with Duck Island newly named as the official ice-cream provider, festival goers will be able to watch the incredible artists performing while enjoying an icy-cold treat.

The variety of food offerings range from vegan staple Lord of the Fries, to NZ's leading specialty coffee roaster Atomic Coffee, through to Wellington-based Karaage Boy’s Japanese/Korean infused menu, the traditional homemade Mexican food from Taco Loco and mouth-watering Italian dishes from Pane E Vino, and many more.

Dietary requirements have been considered to ensure all ticket holders will be able to dig into something delicious on the day. Bars will be scattered across the festival with plenty of beverages to enjoy, plus festival goers are encouraged to bring along an empty drink bottle for the free water stations, to keep hydrated beneath the summer sun.

LANEWAY EATS:

ATOMIC COFFEE – DOUBLE DUTCH FRIES – DUCK ISLANDGULLY GRUB – KARAAGE BOY – KARMA COLA – LJS FISH AND CHIPPERY LORD OF THE FRIES – PANE E VINO – PICI – QUEEN ST KEBABS – ROTI PIES – TACO LOCOPLUS MANY MORE! (INCLUDING FESTIVAL FAVES HOT DOGS + CHIPS)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With no sideshows, Laneway Festival is the only place to see the Laneway Festival lineup in New Zealand this summer. Get your tickets now from lanewayfestival.com.au/auckland

FULL NEW ZEALAND LINE-UP:

Stormzy – Steve Lacy**

Dominic Fike

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

AJ Tracey – Cordae – d4vd** – Dope Lemon – Eyedress** – Faye Webster**

Home Brew – horsegiirL – Nia Archives – Paris Texas** – Raye** - Skin On Skin

Andyheartthrob – Atarangi – Blondshell** – Church – Daily J – DOMi & JD BECK** –

Erny Belle – Hanbee – Hemlocke Springs ** – Molly Payton – Pretty Girl**

** First New Zealand show

Laneway Festival 2024:

AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (16+)

Tuesday 6 February

Western Springs

© Scoop Media

