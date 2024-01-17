Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dancing between Humankind and Flydom; a hilarious and strangely uplifting new solo show

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Warped Productions

Written and performed by Em Barrett

Creative Mentorship by Thomas LaHood

What do you get when you cross a fly with jazz, toilets, and humanity’s simmering despair at its own social constructs? You get PURE GRIME.

Pungently fresh. A mind bending solo comedy from the perspective of a fly, written by award winning comedian and performer Em Barrett. PURE GRIME is a punchy and thought provoking solo show that challenges audiences to celebrate the grotesque and see the world through the eyes of a fly. Crash landing at Gryphon Theatre on the 26th-28th February for the 34th year of Aotearoa’s beloved NZ Fringe Festival, Em’s captivating bouffon performance is sure to perplex and amaze.

“I love loved loved the entire energy of The Fly.” -Audience feedback, RUCKUS showing 2022.

Immersive, reactive and just plain strange. A disgustingly delightful jab at human kind and celebration of all things ‘fly.’ This gripping comedy seeks to explore what it means to be human; and thus what it means to be fly. Two years in the making, this unique comedy found its wings among a residency at Barbarian Productions (founded by multi award winning artist Jo Randerson), as well as later receiving mentorship from esteemed clown Thomas LaHood. PURE GRIME transcends the theatrical into the real world, tiptoeing the line between human and fly. Confronting, horrifying, yet wonderfully witty. Come in for a laugh and leave with a sting. A sting to the psyche; in the best way possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Awesome [and] surprisingly dark.” -Audience feedback, RUCKUS showing 2022.

An exploration of empathy, acceptance, and the human condition. A timeless performance that is sure to leave you buzzing.

PURE GRIME
Monday 26th- Wednesday 28th February 7pm
Gryphon Theatre
Tickets: $12-20
Book through fringe.co.nz/show/pure-grime.

About us:

Em Barrett is a queer comedian, actor, writer and drag performer based in Te Whanganui-a-tara. A veteran Fringer, and winner of the Tour Ready Award for her solo comedy Community in 2022 amongst two other nominations. She is the founder of Warped Productions, a restless theatre company that seeks to push the boundaries of comedy, and inspire people from all walks of life.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Warped Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale Mounts National Challenge To Solve Environmental And Literacy Issues

In its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts: help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. The March 2024 event will mark its 37th year. The sale has a loyal following of both donors and buyers... More


Wellington: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer KNZM MBE on Friday 2 February at the Opera House. Sir Jon’s life (18 September 1939 – 26 October 2023) will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB), alongside speeches and archive footage from his long and distinguished career... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 