Dancing between Humankind and Flydom; a hilarious and strangely uplifting new solo show

Written and performed by Em Barrett

Creative Mentorship by Thomas LaHood

What do you get when you cross a fly with jazz, toilets, and humanity’s simmering despair at its own social constructs? You get PURE GRIME.

Pungently fresh. A mind bending solo comedy from the perspective of a fly, written by award winning comedian and performer Em Barrett. PURE GRIME is a punchy and thought provoking solo show that challenges audiences to celebrate the grotesque and see the world through the eyes of a fly. Crash landing at Gryphon Theatre on the 26th-28th February for the 34th year of Aotearoa’s beloved NZ Fringe Festival, Em’s captivating bouffon performance is sure to perplex and amaze.

“I love loved loved the entire energy of The Fly.” -Audience feedback, RUCKUS showing 2022.

Immersive, reactive and just plain strange. A disgustingly delightful jab at human kind and celebration of all things ‘fly.’ This gripping comedy seeks to explore what it means to be human; and thus what it means to be fly. Two years in the making, this unique comedy found its wings among a residency at Barbarian Productions (founded by multi award winning artist Jo Randerson), as well as later receiving mentorship from esteemed clown Thomas LaHood. PURE GRIME transcends the theatrical into the real world, tiptoeing the line between human and fly. Confronting, horrifying, yet wonderfully witty. Come in for a laugh and leave with a sting. A sting to the psyche; in the best way possible.

“Awesome [and] surprisingly dark.” -Audience feedback, RUCKUS showing 2022.

An exploration of empathy, acceptance, and the human condition. A timeless performance that is sure to leave you buzzing.

PURE GRIME

Monday 26th- Wednesday 28th February 7pm

Gryphon Theatre

Tickets: $12-20

Book through fringe.co.nz/show/pure-grime.

About us:

Em Barrett is a queer comedian, actor, writer and drag performer based in Te Whanganui-a-tara. A veteran Fringer, and winner of the Tour Ready Award for her solo comedy Community in 2022 amongst two other nominations. She is the founder of Warped Productions, a restless theatre company that seeks to push the boundaries of comedy, and inspire people from all walks of life.

