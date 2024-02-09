Femmi Announced As Partner Of The 60th Anniversary Rotorua Marathon

The Rotorua Marathon is delighted to welcome Femmi as a partner for the 60th anniversary edition of the iconic race on 3-4 May.

Founded by New Zealand distance runners Lydia O’Donnell and Esther Keown, Femmi offers an innovative approach to training focused on the female physiology. By changing the narrative about women’s bodies, Femmi aims to create safe spaces for women to thrive and empower coaches to view athletics holistically with a focus on sustainability in sport and enjoyment.

Already a partner with Athletics NZ, Femmi are a hugely exciting addition to this year’s very special anniversary edition of New Zealand’s most historic marathon.

The Femmi app offers free training plans relative to the menstrual cycle and goals of each individual, which is suitable for runners of all standards targeting any of the six races within the two-day Rotorua Marathon programme.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership as the official women's training app for the 2024 Rotorua Marathon,” said Femmi co-founder Lydia O’Donnell. “With our mission to empower women through movement our team of expert coaches are excited to be your guides on this incredible journey. Together, we will not only prepare you and support you through every step of your training, but we will be there to run with you on race day.

“Femmi is our groundbreaking running app, designed to cater to your unique needs and female physiology. Femmi provides personalised training that is dynamic to your menstrual cycle, customizes your plan to match your ability, and is driven by your running focus.

“Join us on this remarkable adventure and let's showcase the strength and determination of women runners.”

Athletics NZ Competitions Manager Jason Cameron said: “We are excited to welcome Femmi as an official partner for the 60th anniversary edition of the Rotorua Marathon. The groundbreaking app, supports female runners of all standards and I’m sure scores of entrants across all six of our races will benefit from Femmi’s extensive knowledge and expertise.”

The Femmi app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store.

