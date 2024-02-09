Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Supermum Sheep Shearer Breaks Second World Record In Less Than Two Months

Friday, 9 February 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

King Country shearer, Sacha Bond has broken two world records for sheep shearing in under two months! The 30-year-old mum has just taken out the 9-hour Strong Wool Ewes world record, reaching a total of 458 (exceeding the current record held by Kerri-Jo Te Huia by 6) at Pāmu farm, Centre Hill Station, in the Te Anau Basin.

Bond arrived onsite at Centre Hill Station early this morning, and commenced shearing at 5am today. She averaged one sheep every 71.1 seconds.

Breaking this record has also made her the first woman to hold the 9-hour solo record for both lambs and ewes in over 40 years. In December 2023, she smashed the record for the 9-hour Strong Wool Lambs, shearing 720 sheep (59 more than the previous record holder).

Bond’s Manager, Willy McSkimming said he feels extremely proud and never doubted her ability to perform today.

“Sacha has a tonne of guts and I had full confidence in the girl. This record is something special.”

McSkimming said “I feel a bit like her really…quite emotional!”

Bond reflects on her win as she hugs her daughter close, “I’m feeling pretty exhausted and glad it’s over to be honest, but it’s pretty special to have her here.”

“All of it was pretty hard, but the morning was especially challenging. It was cold and I was quite nervous.”

The new dual world record holder is now looking forward to a hot shower and some time to relax.

