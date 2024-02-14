Funny Friends Join Forces For Fringe



Three of Christchurch's rising stars of comedy will be hitting the road this month as they take on the New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington.

Eve Wingerath, Troubadette, and Aimée Borlase have worked together to deliver a triple-bill of comedy and music at Wellington’s Circus Bar and will be touching base with the local comedy scenes in Nelson and Blenheim on the way up. All three comics have performed in various Fringe Festivals before, but each time it has been a solo endeavour.

“Stand-up comedy can be a lonely art form in a way, it’s one of the few performing arts where you don’t usually have an ensemble or a crew,” says musical comedian Aimée Borlase. “By teaming up we can lean on each other’s strengths and connections, it’s made things so much easier for us!”

Troubadette, who also brings her musical talent to her comedy, recognises they all have something in common, with each performer having a different take on similar subject matter, “There’s definitely an overarching theme across all three of our shows: the feeling that you’re late to the party when it comes to being an adult and all the insecurities that come with it.”

Eve, Troubadette, and Aimée are thrilled to showcase their unique brand of comedy to audiences across central New Zealand.

Space Hole by Troubadette, Eve Ruined Everything by Eve Wingerath, and BiMillennial Woman by Aimée Borlase will be on at Circus Bar, Wellington from 6pm on Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th, and Wednesday 28th February. Tickets are available via the NZ Fringe Festival website.

