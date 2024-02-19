Politicians And Wellington’s Best Reveal How They’re Celebrating The Lunar New Year

With Wellington hosting the Lunar New Year Festival to commemorate the Year of the Dragon, the Asian Events Trust caught up with local Wellington politicians and community members to see what they have planned to celebrate the New Year, and their hopes for Wellington in 2024.

Mayor Tory Whanau

Q: What is your zodiac animal?

A: The Tiger.

Q: What is your favourite Asian cuisine?

A: I love ramen, hot pot and have a love for mooncakes.

Q: Where will you be this Lunar New Year?

A: I am honored to attend the Lunar New Year Festival and can’t wait to see the dragons on the waterfront, dance performances, and art.

Q: What's your favourite Lee Kum Kee Sauce?

A: Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil and Seasoned Soy Sauce for Dumpling.

Q: The year of the dragon brings luck, prosperity, and strength. What are your wishes for Wellington in 2024?

A: To come together as a strong community that looks after each other and works toward a prosperous future together.

Minister Chris Bishop, Lower Hutt Local

Q: What is your zodiac animal?

A: Pig.

Q: What is your favourite Asian cuisine?

A: Vietnamese.

Q: Where will you be this Lunar New Year?

A: This Lunar New Year I’ll be at home in the Hutt.

Q: The year of the dragon brings luck, prosperity, and strength. What are your wishes for Wellington in 2024?

A: In 2024 I look forward to beginning works to deliver the infrastructure that Wellington desperately needs.

Jessie Wong, Founder of Yu Mei

Q: What is your zodiac animal?

A: Rooster — which, from a glance I see, means honest, bright, communicative, ambitious, capable, and warm-hearted.

Q: What is your favourite Asian cuisine?

A: Cantonese steamed dim sum & Sichuan dan dan noodles.

Q: Where will you be this Lunar New Year?

A: I'll be in Wellington at the Lunar New Year festival.

Q: What's your favourite Lee Kum Kee Sauce?

A: Hoisin sauce is pretty hard to go past as a good base to everything—and chili sauce is always an excellent addition.

Q: The year of the dragon brings luck, prosperity, and strength. What are your wishes for Wellington in 2024?

A: I wish for good weather for Wellington this year. We've been having such a great summer with lots of great swims in the sea—let's hope it continues!

Wellingnoms, Food Influencer

Q: What is your zodiac animal?

A: Horse.

Q: What is your favourite Asian cuisine?

A: I am Khmer, so the food I grew up with takes first place. Vietnamese cuisine will always have a special place in my stomach too.

Q: Where will you be this Lunar New Year?

A: Lots of eating! I have a LNY feast at a local restaurant with friends and family and a potluck dinner.

Q: What's your favourite Lee Kum Sauce?

A: Hoisin sauce. It’s a must for hot pot feasts. If we have anything less than half a jar, it’s time for a backup.

Q: The year of the dragon brings luck, prosperity, and strength. What are your wishes for Wellington in 2024?

A: To get our groove back! I’d like to see us celebrate the things that make Wellington unique while also becoming a better place to live and work.

Councillor Ray Chung, Wellington City Council

Q: What is your zodiac animal?

A: People born in the year of the ox are leaders. They are hardworking people, who can work for a very long time compared to other people. Without being tired and without any complaint, the ox is independent; they need to have peaceful and quiet place to work.

Q: What is your favourite Asian cuisine?

A: Cantonese cuisine without a doubt!

Q: Where will you be this Lunar New Year?

A: Right here in the best city in the world - Wellington!

Q: What's your favourite Lee Kum Sauce?

A: Oyster sauce! It has no peers and I buy it in the large litre bottles.

Q: The year of the dragon brings luck, prosperity, and strength. What are your wishes for Wellington in 2024?

A: That we can fix the water leaks in Wellington and that we can get the council working together to make Wellington a better place for everyone! The first one is difficult but the second is near impossible!

2024 Lunar New Year Festival, 17 & 18 February 2024 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

