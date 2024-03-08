Iconic Music Acts Shapeshifter And Dave Dobbyn To Perform At The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

SailGP has announced an epic music line-up for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, with New Zealand’s multi-award-winning drum and bass icons Shapeshifter and Kiwi singer-songwriting legend Sir Dave Dobbyn set to perform across the two-day spectacle, 23-24 March 2024

The world-class music acts will play to sold-out crowds on the Platinum Lawn area, with large screens streaming their performances to fans across the purpose-built Race Stadium at Naval Point in Lyttelton.

Genre-defying musicians Shapeshifter will bring their five-strong line-up to entertain fans post-racing on Sunday 24 March. Hailing from Ōtautahi, Christchurch, the group have performed sold-out shows around the world, but said there is nothing like playing to a home crowd.

Shapeshifter’s Nick Robinson commented: "We love the energy of SailGP, and can’t wait to keep the tempo and vibes high between the races in our hometown.”

Shapeshifter released ‘Amokura’ in 2023, a single that honours the rhythms and language of the Cook Islands. The single shares the name with the New Zealand SailGP Team’s high-performance F50 catamaran - making the perfect synergy between the band and the most exciting racing on water.

Performing on Saturday, Sir Dave Dobbyn has written the soundtrack to many New Zealanders’ lives, with a string of hits to his name including ‘Beside You’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’ and ‘Slice of Heaven’. His extraordinary career as a musician and performer began in school and now spans four decades.

Dobbyn is looking forward to playing with his six-piece band at this year’s event and catching up with the races: “It should be an exciting spectacle. I’m impressed with the tech and speed of the boats and am really looking forward to seeing it close up"

The ITM New Zealand Grand Prix is set to be the world’s largest-ever ticketed sailing event, offering phenomenal off-water action alongside the racing. That includes mouthwatering food and beverage options, sourced and delivered by local farmers, growers and vineyards, plus premium hospitality and increased capacity across stadium-style seating.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “We’re delighted that our fans will be able to experience not only thrilling racing in Lyttelton but a world-class experience on-shore too. The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix has already cemented itself as an unmissable event on Canterbury’s social calendar, and we know the addition of these exciting music acts will create an incredible after party for our fans.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch is delivered in partnership with host partners ChristchurchNZ and New Zealand Major Events, Title Partner ITM, and event partners Alvarium, Rodd & Gunn and Heineken.

ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie said: “As a city home to sport fanatics and keen concert goers, this is a super exciting announcement for event attendees. Here in Christchurch we love the balance of thrilling competition and playful fun, so we are delighted that locals and visitors get this special addition of live music to an already jam packed weekend of fun on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour.”

With all other categories exhausted, only a limited supply of grandstand tickets remain - available for purchase at Ticketek.co.nz. New Zealanders are urged to act fast to avoid missing out.

the event begins Saturday 23 March, with live racing between 3-4.30pm on both days. Fans can catch all the action LIVE on Three (linear) plus live and on-demand on ThreeNow.

