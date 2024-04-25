Sam Bambery Releases 24.01 Final Single Ahead Of Album Release In May

Ōtautahi/Christchurch artist Sam Bambery releases his final single today (25 April), '24.01' before the release of Rubricator releasing May 17, 2024.

'24.01' is named after the day it was written in Bambery’s Christchurch Central flat. Sam Bambery and fellow Ōtautahi/Christchurch songwriter Hannah Everingham met together for coffee and an artist date, which lead to the collaboration on this song.

The lyrical pairing of Bambery and Everingham naturally fall into strong imagery, comparing emotional stagnation to dust in a corner and familial ties being played out in our darkest moments.

“I remember the session well, we had different hair and smiles” reflects Bambery. “We were both heartbroken and endeavoured to shine a light on those feelings somehow. Lyrically it all spilled out somehow. It was a true action of thoughts I felt! It was a very fond memory that I will cherish for a long time. Hannah is one of my great friends, I am really privileged to have not only a talented songwriter but a wholesome human being like her in my life.”

Bambery and Everingham are at the helm of a fresh creative community in Ōtautahi/Christchurch, where DIY approaches are like a sort of indie baptism. Music videos, photography and gig promotion all done at a small scale for great effect. Friends all gathering for gigs and hangouts - friendship going hand in hand with artistry.

'24.01' is a classic exploration of indie pop motifs, swaying from dry guitar rhythm to swaying melody into explorative jazz-like piano.

“This track I feel is a real mellow introduction to the album. Really it’s a lot of two chord motifs, so we endeavoured to try and make it as sonically interesting as possible when we were in the studio,” says Bambery. “Vibraphone, synth and ethereal vocals really set the mood for Rubricator in my mind. It’s a sort of pop distillation moving into a buzzing array of textures. It’s a gentle introduction to the more dense approaches later on the album.”

‘24.01' follows the release of hit singles ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Burnout’.

‘Rubricator’ a newly minted set of songs produced with De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming, Asta Rangu) and recorded in houses, old photography studios and lounge rooms across Aotearoa/New Zealand, releases May 17th. The album releases via Under Underground Records, a micro-label spearheaded by Hannah Everingham and focusing on local releases amongst friends.

