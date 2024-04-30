Rick And Morty Meets Terminator At Wintergeddon

Wintergeddon 2024 Release

Rick and Morty meets the Terminator at the Winter Armageddon Expo, ‘Wintergeddon’ June 14 – 16th June at the Auckland Showgrounds.

One of the most epic sci-fi movies of all time, Terminator 2 – Judgement Day saw a terrifying liquid metal cyborg arrive in our time in a battle to change the future. Now that T-1000 cyborg - or at least the actor who played that role - Robert Patrick is set to appear in Auckland at the Wintergeddon edition of the Armageddon Expo.

Patrick, a seasoned actor who didn’t actually speak in Terminator 2, will be meeting fans at the expo, talking about this and other roles, including Amazon Prime television series Reacher and HBO Max streaming series Peacemaker as well as participating in panels, signings and photos.

Also headlining Wintergeddon this year are the stars of Rick and Morty, an American adult animated science fiction sitcom on Cartoon Network. The series follows the misadventures of Rick Sanchez, a cynical mad scientist, and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who two split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures across an infinite number of realities. Since its debut, the series has received critical acclaim and a multitude of awards for its screenplay, originality, creativity, and humor.

Actors Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty) and Spencer Grammer (Summer) will be attending to meet fans, sign autographs and participate in panels to talk about the mind-boggling adventures of Rick and Morty. Also with Rick and Morty credentials, prolific comic artist Dean Rankine, artist of the Rick and Morty graphic novels, will be adding his pen to the sessions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Continuing the 2-Dimensional lineup is voice actor Doug Cockle from The Witcher (Geralt of Rivia himself!) and Baldur's Gate 3, Bryce Papenbrook from Attack on Titan and Sword Art Online, and Ryan Bartley from Sonic Frontiers. Veronica Taylor – the voice of Ash from Pokémon returns to Armageddon Expo along with Stephanie Nadolny from Dragonball Z, Christina Kelly from One Piece and Akame Ga Kill! And comic writer Joshua Sky from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The Mandalorian fans are known to be very passionate and well-researched about the Disney+ series, so organisers are expecting huge interest in actor, stunt performer and former mixed martial artist Tait Fletcher, who played Paz Vizsla in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett (Alongside appearances in Breaking Bad, Westworld and more). Joining Fletcher from that same galaxy, far, far away, is Star Wars Rebels voice actor Tiya Sircar. Tiya voices Sabine Wren in the series, but is also recognised as ‘Real Eleanor’ in TV series, The Good Place.

Sci-Fi actors appearing in all three dimensions at Wintergeddon this year include English-born, Australian actor Luke Baines, who portrays Jonathan Morgenstern in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, along with Doctor Who and Arrow actor, John Barrowman.

YouTube has proved to be the fast-track to fame for many young creators around the world. So, it’s ideal to have some local heroes at Wintergeddon to show how it’s done. Kiwi professional sketch comedy YouTubers, Viva La Dirt League (VLDL) have amassed an incredible 5.81 million subscribers and more than 2.757 billion views of their content. Founding members Rowan Bettjeman, Alan Morrison and Adam King, plus a heap of their collaborators will be attending Wintergeddon to talk about their inspiration, and their success.

Armageddon Expo is nationally famous for its incredible army of cosplayers, so the lineup wouldn’t be complete without some of the leading proponents in this art. International cosplayers and prop makers Hench & Scrap Foundry (Henchwench & Scrap Shop Props) will be showing how they’ve gone from fans to respected creators in the fantasy genres. And teaching how to make a living you’re your art, Stella Chuu, an international cosplayer who has tens-of-thousands of online fans on Instagram, Twitch and Caffeine, and attends fan events around the world, will be meeting fans and telling them how it’s done.

Gaming has become a massive part of the Armageddon Expo experience, and the Spark Game Arena takes it to a whole new level. Attractions include Mario Kart, Street Fighter 6 and Racing Sims with tournaments throughout the weekend and big prizes to be won, PLUS Virtual Reality gaming, Tabletop events, Music concerts, J-Pop performances, X-shot battle arena and so much more.

The Armageddon Expo, ‘Wintergeddon’ will be happening at the Auckland Showgrounds: 14 – 16th June. Tickets, tokens and information at: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/

Guests:

The full lineup as at 30 April, 2024 (Note: lineup may change due to guest availability).

Robert Patrick - Terminator 2

John Barrowman - Doctor Who, Arrow

Tait Fletcher - The Mandalorian

Luke Baines - Shadowhunters

Tiya Sircar - The Good Place, Star Wars Rebels

Doug Cockle - The Witcher, Baldur's Gate 3

Ian Cardoni - Rick in Rick and Morty

Harry Belden - Morty in Rick and Morty

Spencer Grammer - Summer in Rick and Morty

Bryce Papenbrook - Attack on Titan, Sword Art Online

Ryan Bartley - Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sonic Frontiers

Veronica Taylor - Pokémon

Stephanie Nadolny - Dragonball Z

Christina Kelly - One Piece, Akame Ga Kill!

Joshua Sky - Comic Writer (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)

Dean Rankine - Comic Artist (Rick and Morty)

Viva La Dirt League - YouTubers

Hench & Scrap Foundry (Henchwench & Scrap Shop Props) - International Cosplayers

Stella Chuu - International Cosplayer

Sayaka Sasaki - J-Pop star

© Scoop Media

